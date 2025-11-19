It’s Official: You Can Now Buy Certified Pre-Owned Fords on Amazon — And Return Them in 14 Days

Buyers in select cities can now shop for used cars directly on Amazon, complete the purchase digitally, and collect the vehicle at a nearby dealership.

The initiative gives Ford dealers a new sales channel while allowing customers to browse inventory, access vehicle details, arrange financing, and buy—all from their computer or smartphone. The listings have already gone live in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas, with other markets to follow.

The move echoes Hyundai’s earlier rollout of new vehicle sales through Amazon and marks a growing trend toward integrating automotive retail into mainstream e-commerce. But Ford’s approach is focused specifically on its certified pre-owned program, making use of Amazon’s infrastructure without bypassing the dealership network.

Structured Certification With Multiple Warranty Levels

Ford is offering three levels of certification—Gold, EV, and Blue—each with distinct inspection criteria and warranty coverage. This system applies only to vehicles listed by authorized Ford dealers on Amazon’s platform.

Gold-certified vehicles must be no more than six years old and have fewer than 80,000 miles. These cars go through a 172-point inspection and come with a 12-month, 12,000-mile limited warranty. The EV certification, which covers electric vehicles with the same age and mileage limits, includes a 127-point inspection and matches the warranty provided in the Gold tier.

The Blue certification applies to a broader range of vehicles—including non-Ford models—that are up to 10 years old and have fewer than 150,000 miles. These undergo a 139-point inspection and are backed by a 90-day, 4,000-mile limited warranty covering essential systems like the engine, battery, and transmission. All certified vehicles also include roadside assistance, reports Motor1.

© Amazon

Online Car Shopping Meets Local Dealership Service

While the purchase process happens entirely online, vehicle pickup is handled at the dealership, keeping dealers involved in the final delivery and offering a familiar point of contact for customers.

Buyers can search within a 75-mile radius for vehicles listed by participating dealers. Each listing shows itemized pricing, vehicle specifications, condition reports, and service history, replicating the kind of detailed information typically offered on a dealer’s own website.

Dealerships retain full control over pricing, optional services, and post-sale offerings, including extended service plans. Although Amazon provides the platform and user interface, the vehicle sale remains a dealer-driven transaction.

Amazon’s interface allows for filtering based on certification level, brand, model year, and more. Sample listings currently visible in the Los Angeles area include models such as a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, a 2023 Chevrolet Suburban, and a 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt priced just below $40,000.

Standard Refund Policy Across All Listings

Each Ford CPO vehicle sold through Amazon includes a 14-day, 1,000-mile money-back guarantee, which applies regardless of certification tier. This policy is designed to reassure buyers who may be hesitant to commit to a vehicle they haven’t test-driven.

The guarantee is meant to lower the perceived risk of online car shopping and aligns with Amazon’s broader consumer-centric return policies. It adds an extra layer of protection alongside the warranty and inspection standards, helping buyers feel more confident in their purchase.

Dealers may also provide additional return options or warranty extensions as part of their individual offerings.