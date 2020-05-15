No Comments

Chase Away the Quarantine Blues with a Papercraft Mazda



Need a fun way to spend an hour or two this weekend? Check out these fun Mazda papercraft vehicles. From the beloved Miata to the retro 1967 Cosmo, you can retrace the automaker’s history in paper form. The Japanese version of the page offers more models, but you can also access English instructions for certain cars. Here’s a look at a few of the real-life versions of Mazda models that you can build.

A lineup of Mazda favorites

Mazda3 Hatchback



Available as both a sedan and a hatchback, this stylish vehicle was named the Design of the year at the 2020 World Car Awards. It comes standard with smartphone compatibility and offers a Bose 12-speaker premium audio system.

Mazda CX-5



The Mazda CX-5 is one of the automaker’s most popular models, and it’s easy to see why. It boasts a ton of family-friendly amenities, 30.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row, and the i-Activsense safety suite.

Mazda MX-5 Miata



There’s no denying that the MX-5 Miata is a modern classic. This sporty roadster boasts more than 50 special-edition models, so no matter your taste, there’s a Miata for you.

Tips for building a papercraft model

Make sure that you have a sharp craft knife on hand — a dull blade could tear the paper, while scissors aren’t maneuverable enough to cut around tight corners



Protect your work surface — cut the paper on a self-healing cutting mat.



For clean corners, score the fold lines before you actually fold them. If you’re looking for the perfect scoring tool, try using the point of a dried-out ballpoint pen. Finally, a use for dead pens!



Fold parts and test their fit before applying glue.



Leave glued parts clamped with paperclips until dry.

The Mazda models are offered with a variety of difficulty levels. Whether you’re looking for a fun project to do with your kids, or you dream of owning your own pint-sized fleet of Mazdas, consider taking these papercraft models for a spin.