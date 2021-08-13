No Comments

Chevy and Cadillac Models are Best Used Cars for Tall People

The 2020 Impala

Photo: Chevrolet

If you consider yourself to be a tall person, you know how hard it is to find a car that won’t make you feel cramped during the ride. That’s why Kelley Blue Book created its list of the Best Cars for Tall People Looking for a Comfortable Ride. The authors named the Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Impala, and Cadillac CT6 some of the roomiest used cars and SUVs.

A Sizeable SUV: The Equinox is recognized for its large cargo room too

2017-2019 Chevrolet Equinox

The 2019 Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

According to KBB, the Chevy Equinox is one of the most comfortable compact SUVs you can buy. This is due primarily to its spacious cabin design, which works well for tall drivers. In the front row, the 2017-2019 Equinox offers 40 inches of headroom and 39.8 inches of legroom.

2017-2020 Chevrolet Impala

The 2018 Impala

Photo: Chevrolet

Although the Chevy Impala has been discontinued, you can still buy this large car used. The KBB editors recommend the 2017-2020 Impala, which has 39.9 inches of headroom and 45.8 inches of legroom in the front.

2016-2020 Cadillac CT6

The 2020 CT6

Photo: General Motors

The 2016-2020 Cadillac CT6 comes with an affordable price and plenty of standard features, noted KBB. And with 40.6 inches of headroom and 46.4 inches of legroom up front, the now discontinued car provides enough room for tall drivers too.

What should a tall person look for in a car?

While front-row headroom and legroom are obviously important for tall drivers, KBB also pointed out other features that are worth considering before buying your next car. The ideal car for a tall person needs to have a high enough windshield that you can easily see through as well as outboard mirrors that provide sufficient visibility. You should be able to adjust the steering wheel to a suitable position as well. And you may want to avoid a car with a sunroof or a moonroof since these can reduce the headroom.

In order to have a comfortable driving experience, it’s a good idea to keep all of these considerations in mind so you can find the used cars that work best for your tall height.