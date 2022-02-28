No Comments

Chevy Teams Up With Jesse Iwuji for NASCAR Xfinity Series

Emmitt Smith and Jesse Iwuji with the No. 34 Empowering People More Camaro SS

Photo: Chevrolet

It’s tradition for automotive brands to sponsor or partner with specific drivers and teams for various races and events in the motorsports world. Starting with the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Chevrolet will team up with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports.

“There couldn’t be a more authentic manufacturer partnership for me than one with Chevrolet,” said Iwuji. “When I decided to pursue a professional racing career, I started getting seat time in my Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06, which I still own today. The story of going from the Navy to NASCAR and having my Corvette play a key part in that journey makes this partnership not only authentic, but inspirational for any person out there looking to accomplish big goals and dreams. This journey gives people hope and shows how much life truly rewards those who stay strong enough, long enough.”

The team, co-owned by Jesse Iwuji and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, will be fielding a Chevy Camaro SS in the upcoming series. Not only that, but Iwuji himself will be driving the No. 34 “Empowering People More” Camaro SS. The car sports a unique green, black, and blue paint job with “EPM” on its hood. Chevy will provide engineering support to the team and will help develop team members for the season.

Last year, Chevy won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Manufacturer’s Championship for the 23rd time, which is more than any other manufacturer. Since the Camaro SS became the brand’s flagship vehicle in 2013, Chevy has won seven titles. Additionally, Team Chevy drivers won a total 15 of the 33 races last year. The first race in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona was won by Chevy driver Austin Hill.