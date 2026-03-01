De Tomaso Unveils 900-HP Naturally Aspirated V-12 for Its Track-Only P900 Hypercar

The powertrain, developed under the direction of Italian specialist ItalTecnica, forms the technical core of the track-only P900 project that began in 2022. The newly revealed details confirm both the engine’s output and its advanced internal architecture.

The P900 is designed exclusively for racetrack use, and De Tomaso has gradually shared information about the car and its mechanical components. Earlier previews highlighted its distinctive 12-into-1 exhaust manifold, while the latest announcement focuses on the finalized production specification of the V-12 itself.

In an era when electrification often supplements or replaces large-displacement engines, De Tomaso has chosen a different route. The P900’s V-12 forgoes forced induction and hybrid assistance, relying instead on displacement, revs, and mechanical precision.

De Tomaso P900 hypercar – © De Tomaso

A High-Revving 7.0-Liter V-12

At the center of the P900 sits a 7.0-liter V-12 with a 65-degree bank angle. According to Car and Driver, the engine produces 900 peak horsepower and reaches a redline of 10,200 rpm, positioning it among the highest-revving naturally aspirated units in the hypercar segment.

Each cylinder bank features dual overhead camshafts, and every cylinder is equipped with four titanium valves. The configuration reflects a focus on airflow efficiency and high-speed operation, consistent with the car’s intended track environment.

The engine was developed as part of the P900 program launched in 2022. Since then, De Tomaso has released images and technical teasers, culminating in the confirmation of the final production specifications.

De Tomaso x Italtecnica V12 announcement – © De Tomaso Automobile

Billet Construction and Formula 1-Inspired Valvetrain

The V-12’s crankcase is milled from solid billet aluminum, a construction method associated with strength and precision. Billet material also supports the carbon intake system, reinforcing the engine’s lightweight approach.

Internally, the connecting rods are forged, and the pistons are described as ultralightweight. The engine also replaces traditional belt- or chain-driven distribution systems with a full gear-driven cascade inspired by Formula 1 design.

Lubrication is handled by an eight-stage dry-sump system intended to maintain oil flow during high lateral loads on track. The complete engine unit is claimed to weigh less than 400 pounds, underscoring the emphasis on minimizing mass.

© De Tomaso Automobile

Track Focus with Hints of a Road Future

For the moment, the P900 is intended strictly for circuit use. De Tomaso has indicated that additional visual and aerodynamic updates will be introduced later this year, an occasion that may also provide the first opportunity to hear the V-12 in operation.

Although the current model is track-only, the company has strongly hinted at a future road-going version. That possibility remains open as the revived automaker continues to develop its hypercar program.

With the release of these final specifications, De Tomaso has placed a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V-12—producing 900 horsepower and revving to 10,200 rpm—at the center of its return to the high-performance arena.