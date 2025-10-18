This Diesel-Powered Mercedes-Benz S-Class Was $93K—Now It’s a $12K Hidden Gem

Despite the American market’s long-standing resistance to diesel passenger cars, Mercedes-Benz stayed the course longer than most. The S350 Bluetec emerged as the final diesel-powered S-Class available in the U.S., blending efficiency and engineering precision into a package that—years later—is gaining traction among savvy used car buyers.

The diesel S-Class is more than a curiosity. It’s a remnant of a time when German automakers attempted to bring European-style long-haul sedans to the U.S., offering strong mileage and torque without compromising refinement. In today’s market, this model presents an unusual combination: top-tier build quality, luxury-grade features, and a price tag that undercuts most economy cars.

Engineering Beneath the Hood

The S350 Bluetec was built around the OM642—a 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel V6 first introduced by Mercedes-Benz in 2005. By the time it reached the S-Class, the engine had matured into a robust and efficient powertrain featuring common rail direct injection and a variable geometry turbocharger. According to CarBuzz, the engine delivered 258 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque, routed through a 7-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

That torque figure gave the sedan enough pull to hit 60 mph in seven seconds, despite a curb weight just shy of 4,800 lbs. The vehicle also achieved an estimated 25 mpg combined fuel economy, with highway figures reaching 31 mpg. These numbers made it one of the more efficient full-size luxury cars of its time, while also maintaining performance in line with what buyers expected from a flagship Mercedes.

Handling and ride quality were bolstered by the standard AIRMATIC adaptive air suspension system. A sport package—Sport-Paket AMG—was also available, adding larger brakes, revised wheels, and minor cosmetic changes. While performance wasn’t the primary goal, the engineering beneath the surface told a different story: one of substance, not just comfort.

A 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 propels the AWD sedan, producing 240 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque – © Mercedes-Benz

Luxury Amenities for a Fraction of the Price

Originally priced at $93,000, the S350 Bluetec carried all the hallmarks of an S-Class: quality materials, quiet interiors, and a long list of standard features. The cabin came equipped with heated leather seats, optional ventilation, and real wood trim extending across the dashboard, doors, and center console. Mercedes’ COMAND infotainment system was standard, as was navigation and voice control.

Sound quality received a significant upgrade in the form of an optional 14-speaker Harman/Kardon surround sound system rated at 600 watts. In terms of dimensions, the 206.5-inch-long sedan provided generous rear-seat space, establishing it as a true long-distance cruiser.

On the resale market, the model has seen its value drop dramatically. Current average used prices vary by source, with Kelley Blue Book citing $12,168, J.D. Power reporting $14,625, and Cars.com listing $15,971. Compared to modern compact sedans, the used S350 Bluetec stands out as a value-rich alternative, especially given its Kelley Blue Book reliability score of 4.8 out of 5.

Mercedes-Benz S350 Bluetec – © Mercedes-Benz

Diesel Legacy and Final Bow in the U.S.

The S350 Bluetec wasn’t just a one-off experiment. It was the final act in a diesel lineage that stretched back decades. Mercedes-Benz introduced its first diesel passenger car—the 260D—in 1936, and later solidified its reputation in 1976 with the arrival of the 300D. These models, followed closely by the 240D, earned a reputation for durability and longevity across Europe and the U.S., though American buyers remained lukewarm.

This diesel tradition continued through the 1980s, 1990s, and into the 2000s, even as diesel-powered sedans fell out of favor in North America. The S350 Bluetec, launched in 2013 as part of the W221 generation, arrived just four years before Mercedes pulled its final diesel passenger car from U.S. dealerships.

That exit was shaped by a mix of consumer habits and historic skepticism. The article recalls how Oldsmobile’s failed diesel engines of the late 1970s tainted the fuel’s reputation in the American market. Despite advances in technology and cleaner-burning diesel systems, the stigma lingered. For Mercedes, the writing was on the wall.

The S350 Bluetec may have arrived at the wrong time, but nearly a decade later, it’s earning a second look. It offers a rare mix of comfort, performance, and understated engineering precision—all at a price that undercuts today’s entry-level compacts. For buyers willing to live with a diesel pump and an aging infotainment interface, the payoff is significant: flagship-level driving at used-car pricing.