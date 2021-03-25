No Comments

Differences Between the 2021 Cadillac CT4 and 2021 Cadillac CT5

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 Cadillac CT4 and 2021 Cadillac CT5 are twins in many regards. Here’s a guide to what sets these two sedans apart from each other.

Large and Luxurious: The 2021 Cadillac CT5

Powertrain and efficiency

2021 Cadillac CT4

Photo: Cadillac

Both models come standard with the 2.0-liter Turbo four-cylinder engine that pumps out 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The CT4 and CT5 both offer a V-series model powered by a 2.7-liter Dual Volute Turbocharged high-output engine that delivers 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque.

While their power output is the same, they differ in terms of efficiency. With the standard engine, the CT4 earns 23 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 27 mpg combined. For the V-Series version, those figures drop to 20 mpg city, 21 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined.

Since the CT5 is a larger model, it’s not quite as efficient. With its standard engine, it manages 23 mpg city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 26 combined. Those numbers fall to 18 mpg city, 27 mpg under highways conditions, and 21 mpg combined.

Interior styling

2021 Cadillac CT4 Diamond Sky Interior

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Both models offer some unique interior styling options. The CT5 exclusively offers Maple Sugar, Sahara Beige, and Sedona Sauvage leather seating, while the CT4 offers Cinnamon and Sangria leather upholstery. Both models offer the Diamond Sky special edition package, but the CT4 sets itself apart with Centaurus Finish Aluminum trim. The CT5, on the other hand, has Galaxy Finish Wood trim.

Audio systems

2021 Cadillac CT5

Photo: Cadillac

The CT5 comes standard with a nine-speaker audio system and offers a 15-speaker Bose premium sound system. The CT4, on the other hand, comes equipped with an eight-speaker sound system, and offers an available 14-speaker Bose setup.

Spaciousness

2021 Cadillac CT5 Interior

Photo: Cadillac

The CT5 is a bit larger than the CT4. In terms of length, the CT5 clocks in at 193.8 inches, while the CT4, on the other hand, measures 187.2 inches. The CT5 also boasts a bit more trunk space than the CT4 — 11.9 cubic feet vs. 10.7 cubic feet. And although the CT5 is the larger model, it offers only a tiny bit more space than the CT4. It offers a fraction of an inch more in terms of front legroom, front headroom, and rear headroom. The largest difference is between their rear legroom space — the CT5 offers 37.9 inches, while the CT4 only has 33.4 inches.

Small and Sporty: The 2021 Cadillac CT4

Trims and pricing

2021 Cadillac CT5 Interior

Photo: Cadillac

The CT5 and CT4 follow the same trim structure, but the CT5 costs about $3,000 more at every level. The CT4 Luxury starts at $34,390, while the entry-level CT5 will set you back $37,990. On the other end of the spectrum, the CT4 V-Series costs $45,890, while the equivalent CT5 is $48,790.

Want to learn more about the Cadillac lineup? Check out how the XT6 and Escalade compare to one another.