Differences Between the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and XT6

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade and the 2021 Cadillac XT6 are both three-row luxury SUVs, but the two models differ drastically in terms of powertrains, technology, space, and interior amenities. Here’s a guide to their most significant differences.

Trim levels

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 XT6 offers three trims: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport. The Sport trim level is only available with all-wheel drive. On the other hand, the Escalade provides five trim options: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, and Sport Platinum.

Engine options

Photo: Cadillac

Under the hood, the 2021 XT6 comes standard with a 2.0-liter Turbo four-cylinder engine, which pumps out 237 horsepower and and 258 lb-ft of torque. For a little more muscle, go with the 3.6-liter V6 engine. It delivers 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. Both mills are matched with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Escalade, however, offers much more power. Its standard 6.2-liter V8 engine churns out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. You can also opt for the 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel engine, which produces 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Whichever you choose, you’ll be driving with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Seating and cargo space

Photo: Cadillac

While both the XT6 and the Escalade are three-row SUVs that seat up to seven people, the XT6 offers considerably less space. Behind the third row, the XT6 offers 12.6 cubic feet. That expands to 43.1 cubic feet or 78.7 cubic feet when you fold down the third and second rows, respectively.

Behind the third row, the Escalade offers 25.5 cubic feet of storage room, or about double the amount that the XT6 offers. For more space, you can fold down the Escalade’s third row to open up 72.9 cubic feet, or flatten all of the seats for a grand total of 121 cubic feet.

Interior amenities

Photo: Cadillac

The XT6 doesn’t come close to the Escalade in terms of luxury features. The XT6 comes standard with an UltraView power sunroof and a Bose premium eight-speaker audio system. You can upgrade for a 14-speaker audio system, or opt for a rear seat infotainment system. This kid-quieting entertainment system offers two 8-inch screens, wireless headphones, and a remote control. You can also download a companion app to set parental controls.

The Escalade, on the other hand, offers a robust suite of exclusive tech tools. Its standard amenities include an AKG Studio 19-speaker system audio system, which you can upgrade to a 36-speaker audio system. The available Rear Seat Entertainment system also has a number of enhancements compared to its equivalent in the XT6. The Escalade’s entertainment system includes two seat-mounted 12.6-inch HD touch screens. It has Wi-Fi wireless projection capability, along with two HDMI and two USB Type C input ports, so you can connect devices like video game consoles, so your passengers can enjoy them on the go. It also comes bundled with a pair of two-channel wireless headphones.

Other available amenities include a panoramic power sunroof, an augmented reality navigational system, and a 38-inch OLED screen comprised of a 7.2-inch Control Panel, a 14.2-inch diagonal Cluster Display, and a 16.9-inch diagonal Infotainment Screen

Both models offer typical amenities, including a wireless charging station, wireless smartphone connectivity, heated rear outboard seats, and ventilated front seats.

Pricing

Photo: Cadillac

Given that it boasts fewer premium features, it’s no shock that the 2021 XT6 is significantly more affordable than the Escalade. A base-trim-level XT6 will set you back $48,990, or $50,990 for an all-wheel-drive model. The range-topping Sport model bears and MSRP of $58,190.

On the other hand, the base-level Escalade costs $77,490, or $80,490 if you opt for four-wheel drive. If you want the top trim, the Sport Platinum, prepare to shell out $101, 290 for a two-wheel-drive version, or $104,290 for four-wheel drive.

