No Comments

Differences Between the 2021 Cadillac XT5 and 2021 Cadillac XT6

2021 Cadillac XT6

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 Cadillac XT5 and 2021 Cadillac XT6 are both luxury SUVs with similar amenities, but the two models have their share of differences. Here’s a look at how these two Cadillacs measure up against one another.

pl

Powertrain and efficiency

2021 Cadillac XT6

Photo: Cadillac

Both the XT5 and XT6 boast the same powertrain. They come standard with the 2.0-liter Turbo four-cylinder mill that produces 235 horsepower on the XT5 and 237 horsepower on the XT6. It delivers 258 lb-ft of torque on both models. These luxury SUVs also offer the available 3.6-liter V6, which pumps out 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque.

However, the two models differ in terms of fuel efficiency and payload. Being a larger model, the XT6 gets a slightly lower fuel economy rating than the XT5. In city driving conditions, the XT6 earns 21 mpg, while the XT5 gets 22 mpg. The difference is slightly more pronounced on the highway — the XT6 maxes out at 27 mpg, while the XT5 earns 29 mpg.

The XT6 can’t quite carry as much — its payload maxes out at 1,311 pounds with the turbo-four, and 1,639 pounds with the V6. The XT5 can bear a bigger burden, with payload ratings of 1,663 and 2,086 pounds for the four-cylinder and the V6, respectively.

Interior spaciousness

2021 Cadillac XT5

Photo: Cadillac

When it comes to spaciousness, the XT6 provides more room for passengers and cargo alike. It offers seating arrangements to accommodate six or seven people, while the XT5 only seats up to five. That said, both models offer comparable amounts of headroom and legroom for front and backseat passengers.

The two models also differ in terms of cargo space. The XT6 only offers 12.6 cubic feet of room behind the third row. Fold down those seats for 43.1 cubic feet of cargo area, or flatten the entire back seat for up to 78.7 cubic feet of storage space. The XT5, on the other hand, has 30.2 cubic feet behind the backseat, and a total of 63 cubic feet of capacity behind the back row.

Amenities

2021 Cadillac XT5

Photo: Cadillac

Both the XT5 and XT6 live up to their billing as luxury models. They both offer standard heated front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a Bose premium eight-speaker audio system. Upgrade for comforts like heated rear outboard seats, a 14-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, and a rear-seat infotainment system for the kids.

Safety

2021 Cadillac XT6

Photo: Cadillac

The XT5 and XT6 offer plenty of standard and available safety tech. You’ll find Automatic Emergency Braking, a Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front and Rear Park Assist, the Rear Seat Reminder, and an HD Rear Vision Camera.

Available features for both models include Automatic Parking Assist with Braking,

Automatic Seat Belt Tightening, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Night Vision, Automatic Parking Assist with Braking, and HD Surround Vision. However, only the XT6 offers the Surround Vision Recorder.

Pricing

2021 Cadillac XT5

Photo: Cadillac

The XT5 starts at $44,990, while the XT6 will set you back $48,900 for a base-trim model.

Spacious and Luxurious: The 2021 Cadillac XT6

Want to learn more about the Cadillac lineup? Check out the differences between the XT6 and the Escalade, and our comparison of the XT5 and XT4.