No Comments

Dodge Applauds Essential Workers With New Campaign

#TheMuscleBehindUs social campaign

Photo: FCA

The Dodge brand is recognizing the hardworking individuals on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic with the new social campaign, #TheMuscleBehindUs. Dodge is allowing the Brotherhood of Muscle to use the hashtag and take the opportunity to recognize essential workers during this crisis.

A Legendary Supercar: 1992 Dodge Viper is auctioned off for a hefty price

An overview of the campaign

Through #TheMuscleBehindUs social campaign, members of the Brotherhood of Muscle can submit photos and stories about the heroes on the frontlines during the pandemic. Dodge will then post the most powerful stories about essential workers on its social media channels.

“Dodge wants to honor those on the frontlines of this crisis who are working fearlessly everyday to protect our communities and the people who live in them,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America.

As a part of the campaign, Dodge released new 30-second videos, titled “Horsepower” and “Strength.” These videos honor the doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police, grocery workers, freight drivers, and utility workers who are risking their lives on the frontlines. You can check out the videos below.

Dodge is also releasing social content to help keep you entertained while you’re stuck at home. With “Hide the Hellcat,” Dodge will make posts with the Hellcat logo hidden for you to find. The brand will create brackets, where you can select your favorite thrilling stunts. In May, Dodge will also launch “How Much Horsepower” quizzes, which give you the opportunity to win prizes by guessing how much horsepower is shown in different videos.

A Family-Friendly Vehicle: Features of the 2020 Dodge Journey

Between April and August, you can expect to see more content on Dodge social media channels, including an inside look at the garages of Dodge engineers and designers. Be sure to check out the Dodge YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram channels to view the brand’s engaging content.