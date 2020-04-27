No Comments

Dodge Charger Hellcat Named One of the 10 Best Performance Bargains of 2020

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Photo: FCA

If a budget-friendly(ish) speed demon is the only option for your new ride, consider the 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat. According to Wheels.ca writer Chris D’Alessandro, it’s one of the 10 Best Performance Bargains of 2020.

“The Charger Hellcat is cheaper than the Challenger Hellcat by about $7,300. So, get the Challenger if you really want. But if you don’t mind the two extra doors, then this is the bargain 707-horsepower freak show you’re looking for,” he writes.

The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is powered by a Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI SRT V8 engine paired to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, rated at 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It is 2.1 seconds quicker than last year’s model and needs a mere 3.6 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour. It tops out at 196 mph.

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Photo: FCA

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Photo: FCA

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Photo: FCA

Although the new model boasts a larger and wider silhouette than the 2019 model, the 2020 model delivers a thrilling performance. It is equipped with stiffer springs, a re-engineered electronic power steering system, and the Bilstein adaptive damping competition suspension with three modes. Retuned shocks and bigger sway bars add to the intense performance of the 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

If the upper $60,000 price tag of the 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat is out of reach, you can still hold onto the dream of driving a Charger.

“We should also give an honorable mention to the 485-horsepower SRT 392 model starting at $44,670 — which makes most other sedans at the price point look like they should have a Hasbro sticker on them,” according to D’Alessandro.

The Dodge Charger Hellcat offers you an unforgettable driving experience along with a long list of customizable features.