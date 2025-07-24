Dodge Crosses the Line With a Brand That Clearly Defies the Law

The car world is buzzing with excitement as Dodge gets ready to launch a new trim for its legendary Charger. Dubbed “Outlaw,” this version promises a driving experience that’s a cut above the standard models. It’s not just great news for car lovers—it also shows how vehicle technology and brand strategies are evolving.

Stellantis’ legacy of special editions

Stellantis, which owns brands like Ram and Dodge, has built a solid rep for rolling out special editions that grab buyers’ attention. These models offer something fresh and exclusive compared to regular versions. Both Ram and Dodge have been busy in this space, regularly introducing special trims that come with extra features and performance boosts. This game plan keeps the lineup lively and attracts a wide range of customers looking for something a little different.

The rise of the Outlaw trim

The chatter about the new Outlaw trim kicked off when MoparInsiders spotted trademark filings for “Outlaw” and “Charger Outlaw” at the US Patent and Trademark Office. This finding backs up earlier hints from MoparInsiders that pointed to two incoming Charger trims: GT and Outlaw. Even though trademark filings don’t guarantee that the models will hit the streets, they’re a solid move for protecting a brand’s name and often hint at what’s coming down the road.

Engine powerhouses: the heart of the Outlaw

What really gets people excited about the Outlaw trim is its link to Dodge’s upcoming twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six engine. Nicknamed the Sixpack behind the scenes, this 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine marks a new step forward in performance. The high-output version packs a punch with 550 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque, topping the previous Charger Scat Pack’s 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that had 485 horsepower. These numbers show Dodge pushing the envelope while keeping its tradition of building tough, high-performance machines.

A new era for Charger models

Beyond its impressive engine, the new Charger will come standard with an all-wheel-drive system. This upgrade is sure to win over performance fans who want both speed and precision on the road. Dodge is aiming to stand out with the Outlaw trim, especially as it works through some snags with the launch of its electric Charger Daytona coupe. By offering this fresh option, Dodge hopes to catch the eye of customers who might have missed out on past special editions.

Rumblings of a V8 comeback

The Outlaw name has sparked some chatter about a possible comeback for a V8-powered Charger variant. Recent moves show that the Hemi engine has reappeared in Ram vehicles, which has fans dreaming of a similar return in the Charger lineup. For those who loved the Jailbreak Charger, the Outlaw could be just the upgrade or change they’ve been waiting for.

What trademark filings mean

Even though filings like those found by MoparInsiders play a big role in protecting brand names, they don’t automatically mean these names will show up on production cars. Often, companies file trademarks early on to either bundle up a potential future product or fend off competitors.

The debut of an “Outlaw” trim for Dodge’s beloved Charger marks an exciting chapter in car innovation and branding. With its robust new engine and standout features, this model is set to change what drivers expect from performance cars, all while showing off Stellantis’ knack for offering unique vehicles. As more details come out, car enthusiasts and industry watchers will definitely want to keep an eye on further updates that could shake up how we think about modern muscle cars—and maybe even get us excited for some open-road adventures.