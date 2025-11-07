Elon Musk Hints at Tesla’s Flying Car, Promising the ‘Most Memorable Product Ever’

In a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk teased the possibility of developing a flying car. While details remain scarce, he suggested that this potential vehicle could be “the most memorable product reveal ever.” His remarks, coming amid ongoing discussions about Tesla’s upcoming Roadster prototype, suggest that the ambitious CEO may be eyeing new frontiers in both automotive and aerial technologies.

Musk’s comments about flying cars are far from new. However, the timing is noteworthy, as competition in the flying car sector intensifies. While other companies like Joby Aviation and Alef are already advancing prototypes, Musk’s latest hints indicate that Tesla might be preparing to enter the race. But whether Tesla is truly ready to take flight or whether these remarks are part of Musk’s signature flair for futuristic vision remains to be seen.

Tesla’s Roadster: A Step Toward the Future

Musk’s recent comments also revisited the much-anticipated Tesla Roadster, a project that has been delayed since its 2017 unveiling. According to Business Insider, Musk described the upcoming Roadster prototype as having “crazy technology,” claiming it would be “crazier than anything James Bond.” While this promises a groundbreaking car, Musk’s hints at futuristic tech could point toward Tesla’s broader ambitions, including flying vehicles.

The Roadster, which Musk promises to unveil soon, is expected to be the fastest production car ever made. However, even as excitement builds over the vehicle’s performance, there’s a growing sense of frustration from fans, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who recently canceled his pre-order after a seven-year wait.

Despite this, Musk’s remarks on the Joe Rogan Experience suggest that the technology behind the Roadster could be a stepping stone toward vehicles capable of flight, with features like thrusters or vacuum fans potentially paving the way for a flying car.

© Tesla

Flying Car Competition Grows

While Musk’s flying car dreams remain largely speculative, Tesla will be entering an increasingly crowded field. According to Autoblog, companies like Alef and Joby Aviation are already testing prototypes of flying vehicles. Alef, for example, has secured agreements with airports in the Bay Area to trial a vertical takeoff and landing vehicle. Joby Aviation is focusing on air taxis, with its aircraft already undergoing test flights. These developments demonstrate that the concept of flying cars is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction.

Musk’s remarks may have been a playful tease, but they highlight the growing reality of aerial transportation. As Tesla and other companies explore this futuristic vision, the technology needed to make flying cars a viable option is advancing quickly. Whether Musk is planning to take Tesla into the skies or simply leveraging these ideas to stoke excitement remains unclear, but it is evident that Tesla’s influence is extending beyond traditional car manufacturing.

A Vision for the Future: What’s Next?

Musk’s affinity for ambitious, boundary-pushing projects is well-known. His ventures with SpaceX have already redefined space exploration, and Tesla has revolutionized the electric vehicle market. Now, it seems he may be eyeing a similar transformation in air transportation.

While it’s too soon to know when or if a flying car will emerge from Tesla’s secretive development labs, Musk’s ability to disrupt industries with cutting-edge technology cannot be underestimated.