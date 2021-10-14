No Comments

Entire 2022 Genesis Lineup Wins IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards

The 2022 Genesis G70

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

The 2022 Genesis G70 sport sedan and the 2022 Genesis GV70 compact SUV have been named Top Safety Pick+ vehicles by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. With these two awards, every model in the Genesis lineup is now a Top Safety Pick+ winner — the third year in a row that the premium brand has achieved this feat.

The G70 and GV70 join the GV80 SUV, G80 sedan, and G90 sedan, which were honored as IIHS Top Safety Pick+ vehicles earlier this year.

“At Genesis, safety is our top priority as we strive to put the customer at the core of everything we do,” said Jose Munoz, the president and CEO of Genesis North America. “With these Top Safety Pick+ designations from IIHS, we are pleased that G70 and GV70 join our award-winning lineup of vehicles that provide customers with the latest safety and driver assistance technologies.”

All Top Safety Pick+ vehicles are required to pass six stringent crash tests. They also have to earn “advanced” or “superior” ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crash prevention tech. Finally, TSP+ vehicles must come equipped with “acceptable” or “good” headlights across the entire trim lineup.

The 2022 Genesis GV70

Photo: Genesis

The G70 and GV70 passed IIHS crash tests with ease thanks to their advanced air-bag systems and rigid, high-strength steel design elements. Both vehicles come standard with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, a cutting-edge system that includes pedestrian, cyclist, and junction turning detection. Both vehicles also feature excellent LED headlights that promote visibility and keep glare to a minimum.

Going beyond IIHS requirements, these two Genesis vehicles offer a broad array of safety technologies to boost confidence behind the wheel and keep passengers protected. Lane Keeping and Lane Following Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, and Smart Cruise Control are just a few of the systems included with both models.

To learn more about the G70, GV70, and other Genesis models, be sure to explore our brand coverage here at The News Wheel.