Europe Welcomes the New Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Navara just got a little wilder for the European market. Known as the Nissan Frontier in North America, this tough little truck’s European cousin now offers a number of off-road-ready upgrades.

The toughest Navara ever

The new Navara Off-Roader AT32 was born from a collaboration between Nissan and Arctic Trucks, a famed group of Icelandic off-roading experts. The new model sports an aluminum full-underbody shield, black satin alloy wheels, and enormous 31.6-inch Nokian tires. In addition to boosting the truck’s fuel economy, these tires enhance both on- and off-road handling.

“The Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 was a sell-out success and proved incredibly popular with adventurers seeking elegance and toughness,” according to Manuel Burdiel, the General Manager of Nissan Europe’s LCV Sales and Business Development department. He describes the rugged truck as an ideal blend of comfort, technology, and performance.

Much like the previous limited-edition Navara Off-Roader AT32, the new model boasts signature all-terrain wheel arch extensions, an off-road-optimized Bilstein performance suspension system, and exclusive badges. You can opt for more rugged features, including an electronic lock for the front differential and an air intake snorkel, which allows the Navara to wade in water up to 31.5 inches deep.

Currently, the Off-Roader AT32 is poised to go on sale in February of 2020 in Europe. As of the time of this writing, Nissan hasn’t revealed any plans to bring this model to the North American market.

About the Nissan Frontier

Photo: Nissan

Even if we won’t be getting the Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 here in America, we’ll still have its American cousin, the Frontier.

The Frontier also offers a mix of performance, comfort, and technology. The Desert Runner model boasts off-road-ready Bilstein shocks and a 261-horsepower engine. The PRO-4X model, on the other hand, comes with skid plates, Bilstein shocks, and a Switch-operated 2-speed transfer case.