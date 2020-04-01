No Comments

Everything We Know About the Cadillac Celestiq

The Cadillac Celestiq is rumored to resemble the Escala concept, shown above.

Cadillac has been pushing towards an all-electric future, and its newly revealed Celestiq flagship sedan is a perfect example of the luxury marque’s vision. From the inspiration behind its design to its opulent, high-tech interior, this new sedan is loaded with luxury. Here’s a look at what we know about this exciting new EV.

Exterior design

The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV

Photo: Cadillac

Unfortunately, no cameras were allowed at the vehicle’s debut. According to some attendees, the new sedan bears a resemblance to the Escala concept model, shown above. Others report that its design incorporates traces of the Jaguar XJ and the Audi A7. From the front, witnesses say the Celestiq bears a strong likeness to the recently revealed Cadillac Lyriq. The new sedan even boasts lighting integrated into its grille.

In addition to sporting these influences, the Celestiq is noted for being an enormous sedan — an attendee even reported that it was larger than the CT6. This luxury sedan also boasts 23-inch wheels and a sizable wheelbase. It’s expected to ride on GM’s new BEV3 modular electric platform and offer both rear- and all-wheel drive.

The Celestiq’s rear sports L-shaped taillights. The top part of the L is blended into the C-pillar and houses the turn signal, while the bottom portion merges into the rear bumper and contains the brake lights.

Its sleek, all-glass roof boasts a fastback-like curve, and behind the rear passenger window, you’ll find a massive C-pillar. In addition, the Celestiq has a few curious design features. For instance, side-view mirrors and door handles seem to be entirely missing from the luxury sedan. Certainly, Cadillac will have a high-tech solution for this. Nevertheless, the design choice reminds us of when Apple removed traditional headphone jacks from its products. It should be interesting to see how drivers approach these streamlined features on the Lyriq.

Interior amenities

Interior of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

Inside, the Lyriq will have seating for four passengers. Following in the footsteps of the 2021 Escalade, it will also boast a massive pillar-to-pillar screen that acts as both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster. There’s even a touch screen between the two front seats and even more screens in the rear. Back seat passengers will have a screen between them, as well as a display on the back of each front seat.

Currently, we only know that the hand-built luxury sedan will cost upwards of $200,000. It’s expected to hit dealership lots by 2025.