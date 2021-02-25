No Comments

Ford Donates $250K to DAPCEP for Future Forward Program

Ford donates $250,000 to support DAPCEP, introduce students to STEM

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company demonstrates its commitment to introducing students to STEM with a new $250,000 donation to the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program. The donation to DAPCEP will lead to the creation of a Future Forward program, which will help put 80 underrepresented students on a path to careers in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields.

The Future Forward program established by the donation will engage Detroit students in 11th and 12th grade. Students will have the chance to take part in courses, receive mentoring, and even take advantage of 10 open internship opportunities. The program also includes a pre-year-1 college program where students will continue to learn from DAPCEP and Ford mentors.

Ford is a founding partner of DAPCEP, teaming with the organization since its 1976 founding. The nonprofit offers STEM programs for around 11,000 students in Southeast Michigan per year. It also boasts 50:50 equity between male and female students and an almost 100 percent graduation rate. Around 150 alumni of the program have gone on to work for Ford.

DAPCEP extends opportunities to underrepresented students

Per DAPCEP Executive Director Michelle Reaves, the organization seeks to provide opportunities to underserved and underrepresented students.

“According to recent UCLA research, 22 percent of Black students and 29 percent of Latinx students complete a STEM degree within six years. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that the world will need more scientists, engineers, and researchers who represent and support underrepresented communities,” said Reaves.

The first track of the Future Forward program kicks off this month with 40 12th grade students joining the eight-week Steps to Success Course. Forty 11th grade students will be selected for eight-week courses covering topics including computer science and mechanical engineering.

Ford’s Future Forward program touts three methods for supporting students: building STEM aptitude, building awareness of career opportunities and putting students in touch with mentors, and supporting students from backgrounds that are not equally represented in STEM.

Earlier this month, Ford donated 40 laptops to the Girls in Engineering Academy to encourage students to look into opportunities in STEM.

