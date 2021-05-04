No Comments

Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales Sizzle in Record April

Mustang Mach-E helped Ford achieve a new record for electrified vehicle sales in April

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company enjoyed a successful April in terms of sales with its three newest products leading the way. The Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 PowerBoost spurred a 262 percent gain in electrified vehicle sales and a new all-time record while the ultra-cool Bronco Sport posted huge numbers to help record April retail SUV sales.

Ford Motor Company sold a total of 197,813 vehicles in April, up 64.8 percent year-over-year. Blue Oval brand sales increased 62.7 percent at 187,345 vehicles, and Lincoln sales were up 114.9 percent. At retail, Ford’s sales were up 57.1 percent from 2020. Ford also notes that its retail sales last month were up 24 percent from April 2019.

“Strong customer reaction to our newest products, despite tight inventory, confirms our strategy of investing in electrified vehicles, along with trucks and SUVs,” said Ford Vice President of Sales for U.S. and Canada Andrew Frick. “In April, we not only beat pre-coronavirus sales numbers from April 2019, but we saw record electrified vehicle sales for the month, along with record April Ford and Lincoln SUV sales.”

Electrified vehicle sales jolt to new heights

The Escape Hybrid was one of Ford’s top-selling electrified vehicles

Photo: Ford

Ford’s award-winning duo of the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and Mustang Mach-E drove a new record month for electrified vehicle sales. The hybrid F-150 pulled in a total of 3,365 sales, and the 2021 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year hit sales totaling 1,951 vehicles. Ford says that the Mustang Mach-E is taking just four days to turn on dealer lots with an average transaction price of $45,800 a head. In April, Ford also began taking orders for the Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

In total, Ford sold 11,172 hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles in April — a 262 percent increase and a new record for a single month. Another major contributor to the mark was the Escape Hybrid at 3,695 deliveries.

Ford Bronco Sport pulls its weight again in April sales

So much yee-haw in one photo

Photo: Ford

Blue Oval-branded SUVs had a massive month in April with sales totaling 80,440 — up 116.2 percent year-over-year. The all-new Ford Bronco Sport was one of the top contributors of the month with 13,856 sold, placing it third behind the Explorer (27,040) and Escape (15,680). Bronco Sport sales increased 41.7 percent month-over-month from March.

Ford says that about 60 percent of all Bronco Sport sales are conquested from competing brands. Notably, the largest percentage of these conquests comes from former Jeep owners. Bronco Sports are taking 13 days to turn on dealer lots with a best-in-segment ATP of $31,800.

Through the first four months of 2021, Ford has sold 37,212 Bronco Sports.

Another SUV having a huge April was the Explorer, which was up 102.8 percent overall. With a 102 percent gain at retail, Ford says the Explorer saw its best retail sales result for April since 2004.

Ford trucks? Yeah, they did okay, too

Ford truck sales in April totaled 97,054, up 47.5 percent from 2020. The F-Series, of course, carried the bulk of that at 66,302 trucks — up 31.8 percent year-over-year. F-Series was up 19.7 percent from 2020 at retail and up 9.3 percent from April 2019 retail sales. Ford says F-Series gained 2 percentage points in retail share thanks to the hot-selling F-150.

Through four months, F-Series sales are up 14 percent from 2020 at 270,099 trucks delivered. Ford notes that this gives the F-Series a 67,009-truck lead over the next truck brand, all but guaranteeing a 45th year as America’s bestselling truck.

Heading into May, Ford’s overall sales are up 13 percent at 719,147 vehicles delivered with Ford brand sales up 12.8 percent at 683,269.

