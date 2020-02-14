No Comments

Ford and Bosch Use VR to Teach Mustang Mach-E Techs

Photo: Ford Motor Company

With the introduction of the all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E comes a new set of challenges for Ford service technicians. To facilitate the process of serving and maintaining the all-electric SUV, Ford is teaming up with Bosch to offer a virtual reality training tool.

According to Director of Ford Service Engineering Operations Dave Johnson, the VR presents a gamified world that allows them to familiarize themselves with the Mustang Mach-E without having to physically work on one. When the VR headset goes on, the individual will be presented with an interactive version of the Mustang Mach-E’s high-voltage system that will allow for the removal and replacement of the battery as well as routine battery service and maintenance.

Bosch hopes to fine-tune the VR system to include a fully realized virtual model of the vehicle that technicians can enter and exit, allowing them to determine what may be causing an issue.

“The virtual reality training solution is about new technology that builds efficiency,” said Geoff Mee, director of operations for Bosch. “By improving the diagnostic process, technicians are able to perform maintenance and make repairs faster and more easily.”

The VR tool leverages Oculus Quest headsets provided by Facebook, and both Ford and Bosch are working with Oculus for Business and PIXO VR to ensure that the peripherals are distributed efficiently among the network of dealerships and service techs. According to Automotive News, Ford has 9,500 certified EV technicians and 2,000 dealerships certified for work on EVs.

Ford may also leverage the technology for future vehicles to simplify the process of teaching techs new skills when new vehicles hit the market.

