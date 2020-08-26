Ford Shows Off Bronco Adventure Concepts
The 2021 Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport are out in the wild, and they’re already wildin’ out. To celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Bronco’s debut in August, Ford unleashed five 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport adventure concepts. These well-equipped off-road beasts boast some of the hundreds of factory-backed accessories available with the new Bronco Sport and Bronco when they hit the streets.
Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide
There’s no de-bait: this four-door is a fisher’s dream. Made for a professional fishing guide, this Bronco is based on the highly capable Outer Banks and features a Bestop Sunrider soft top, Yakima LockNLoad Platinum roof rack, and a slide-out tailgate work surface. You can break out your bobbers with confidence thanks a fender-fitted trail sights perfect for supporting your rod.
Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig
You’ll want to say happy trails to the 9-to-5 grind with the Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig concept. Made for getting down and dirty, this Bronco Badlands two-door gets must-have add-ons like a 40-inch RIGID LED lightbar, beadlock-capable wheels, WARN winch, and a Yakima Platform roof rack system. Oh, and did I mention tube doors? Because tube doors.
Bronco Sport Trail Rig
You didn’t think the big Bronco was going to have all the fun, did you? The Bronco Sport Badlands has its own take on the Tail Rig complete with 31-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires. The Bronco Sport Trail Rig stands tall with an extra inch of lift, and its front nudge bar shows that it’s not afraid to scrap.
Bronco Sport TOW RZR
This take on the Bronco Sport Badlands includes the Class II Trailer Tow Package, which gives it the muscle to drag 2,200 pounds. That’s enough to tow the new Polaris RZR XP Turbo side-by-side revealed as part of the Bronco’s birthday bash. Think of all the shenanigans you could get into with this one-two punch. Ford recommends pairing this dynamic duo with an Aluma 6810 lightweight trailer, Marmot duffle bags for your stuff, and a YETI Tundra 45 cooler to keep your soda pops cold.
Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol
Celebrating the upcoming Bronco Off-Roadeos for fans and enthusiasts, the Ford Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol boasts a Yakima bike rack so you can continue the journey as you see fit. So that you can chronicle your adventures, the Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol concept also features a landing space perfect for a drone. Then you can share your video with all your friends and make them super jealous—unless you want to be nice and bring them along, that is.
These five Bronco adventure concepts scratch the surface of what the all-new 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport can do. You can expect more updates on cool accessories and maybe even another concept or two closer to launch. The Bronco Sport should be arriving later this year, and Bronco deliveries are expected to start next spring.
