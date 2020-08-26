No Comments

Ford Shows Off Bronco Adventure Concepts

Ford’s Bronco adventure concepts are just all kinds of wild

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport are out in the wild, and they’re already wildin’ out. To celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Bronco’s debut in August, Ford unleashed five 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport adventure concepts. These well-equipped off-road beasts boast some of the hundreds of factory-backed accessories available with the new Bronco Sport and Bronco when they hit the streets.

Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide

This Bronco can take four rods at once

Photo: Ford

It can hold all of your bait, too

Photo: Ford

Perfect for fishing pros

Photo: Ford

Perfect for a weekend with your crew

Photo: Ford

There’s no de-bait: this four-door is a fisher’s dream. Made for a professional fishing guide, this Bronco is based on the highly capable Outer Banks and features a Bestop Sunrider soft top, Yakima LockNLoad Platinum roof rack, and a slide-out tailgate work surface. You can break out your bobbers with confidence thanks a fender-fitted trail sights perfect for supporting your rod.

Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig

TUBULAR WITH TUBE DOORS

Photo: Ford

TUBE DOORS

Photo: Ford

Plenty of space for your Motorcraft fluids

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

You’ll want to say happy trails to the 9-to-5 grind with the Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig concept. Made for getting down and dirty, this Bronco Badlands two-door gets must-have add-ons like a 40-inch RIGID LED lightbar, beadlock-capable wheels, WARN winch, and a Yakima Platform roof rack system. Oh, and did I mention tube doors? Because tube doors.

Bronco Sport Trail Rig

Looking really sharp

Photo: Ford

Carving up trails

Photo: Ford

Sweet drone shot

Photo: Ford

Stuff! On the roof!

Photo: Ford

You didn’t think the big Bronco was going to have all the fun, did you? The Bronco Sport Badlands has its own take on the Tail Rig complete with 31-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires. The Bronco Sport Trail Rig stands tall with an extra inch of lift, and its front nudge bar shows that it’s not afraid to scrap.

Bronco Sport TOW RZR

Peep the new Polaris RZR XP Turbo

Photo: Ford

A Bronco Sport and a side-by-side? Yes, please Photo: Ford

Pull it good

Photo: Ford

Goes great with a Marmot bag and a YETI cooler

Photo: Ford

This take on the Bronco Sport Badlands includes the Class II Trailer Tow Package, which gives it the muscle to drag 2,200 pounds. That’s enough to tow the new Polaris RZR XP Turbo side-by-side revealed as part of the Bronco’s birthday bash. Think of all the shenanigans you could get into with this one-two punch. Ford recommends pairing this dynamic duo with an Aluma 6810 lightweight trailer, Marmot duffle bags for your stuff, and a YETI Tundra 45 cooler to keep your soda pops cold.

Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol

Ample parking for your drone

Photo: Ford

Ample parking for your bikes

Photo: Ford

Ample style

Photo: Ford

Ample attitude

Photo: Ford

Celebrating the upcoming Bronco Off-Roadeos for fans and enthusiasts, the Ford Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol boasts a Yakima bike rack so you can continue the journey as you see fit. So that you can chronicle your adventures, the Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol concept also features a landing space perfect for a drone. Then you can share your video with all your friends and make them super jealous—unless you want to be nice and bring them along, that is.

These five Bronco adventure concepts scratch the surface of what the all-new 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport can do. You can expect more updates on cool accessories and maybe even another concept or two closer to launch. The Bronco Sport should be arriving later this year, and Bronco deliveries are expected to start next spring.

