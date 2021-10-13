No Comments

Yep, the Ford Bronco Everglades Will Have a Snorkel: Report

Could the Bronco go snorkeling next year with an Everglades variant? Maybe!

Photo: Ford

As you might recall, prior to Ford revealing that there will indeed be a Bronco Raptor, there was a leak suggesting that Ford is also coming out with a Bronco variant called the Everglades. A new report this week says that, as early speculation suggested, that beast will get, among other things, a snorkel.

Ford’s Diving In: The Maverick plunged the Blue Oval in the deep end of the compact pickup pool

Ford Authority on Wednesday reported that dealers were recently brought into the loop about a new Ford Bronco Everglades. Per FA’s Brett Foote, sources report that the Bronco Everglades will hit around summer next year and come with a factory-installed snorkel and winch.

Backing that up, Ford Authority in June snapped photos of a heavily camo-clad Bronco with what appears to be a snorkel accessory. This feature would allow the Bronco Everglades to get even more rugged, allowing clean airflow into the engine and preventing water, dust, and other elements from getting in while off-roading.

Ford promises multiple Bronco special editions next year

Bronco Raptor also coming next year

Photo: Ford

If this holds true, the Ford Bronco lineup is fixing to grow pretty significantly already. Ford finally confirmed the Bronco Raptor with a teaser video in late September. In announcing that variant, Ford said that the Raptor is “one of the Bronco special edition vehicles that will be available in 2022.” Which certainly leaves the door open for the Bronco Everglades to be a thing of fact.

Ford may also be rolling out a hybrid variant of the Bronco before too long. A Bronco hybrid was confirmed back in 2018 by then-CEO Jim Hackett, and current CEO Jim Farley (lots of Jims here) recently teased that the Bronco could be one of the next Ford vehicles to go electric.

Since its debut, the Ford Bronco has been a smash hit. Thanks to a mix of heavy demand and unpredicted production issues, the Bronco is basically sold out for the foreseeable future.