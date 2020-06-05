No Comments

Confirmed: Ford Bronco Will Debut in July

Ford uploaded a graphic confirming that the Bronco will make its debut in July

Photo: Ford

After months and months (and months and months and) of waiting, we are at last mere weeks away from the official debut of the all-new Ford Bronco. Ford confirmed this week that the long-anticipated return of the off-road icon will take place in July.

Rather than make a bold proclamation, Ford simply updated its Bronco product page this week with a pair of graphics confirming its July world premiere. The 2021 Ford Bronco was originally scheduled to make its grand debut in March, but that event was one of the many postponed by the spread of COVID-19. In April, Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz told Road & Track that the company was still on track to debut the Bronco in the spring, which officially ends June 20. But, hey, at this point, what’s a couple weeks more?

Ford has yet to confirm an official date for the 2021 Bronco reveal, but that will likely come closer to the event proper. One possibility would be for Ford to announce that date at the end of its 2021 Ford F-150 digital reveal, which has been confirmed for June 25. Ford could potentially maintain a sort of daisy chain of excitement by then creating a connection with the proper reveal of the Mustang Mach 1, which was teased earlier this month, or the reveal of the Bronco Sport, which was originally set to take place in April.

What we know about the Ford Bronco ahead of its July debut

An early Ford Bronco teaser image promised a return to the boxy shape we all know and love

Photo: Ford

Though spy shots have taken some of the mystery out of how the 2021 Ford Bronco will look — allowing many purists to breathe a sight of relief over its true-to-the-original styling — the world premiere should prove to be a welcome moment of discovery. Not only will we get all manner of sweet photos and good angles, but we’ll finally figure out what the Bronco will be able to do when it arrives next year.

It’s suggested that the Bronco is in line to receive the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6, and it’s been confirmed that Ford will offer a hybrid variant. Other rumors suggest that the Bronco could get a seven-speed manual transmission, which should please enthusiasts even more.

Though little has been confirmed, it’s widely believed that the Bronco will get two- and four-door variations as well as a removable roof and doors. Fortunately, after three-plus years of waiting, we’ve only at max eight more weeks to wait and find out. Stay tuned!