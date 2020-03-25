No Comments

Ford Bronco Most Anticipated Vehicle of 2020 in Study

Photo: Ford

For extremely unfortunate reasons, the Ford Bronco missed its scheduled world premiere last week and may be several more weeks away from breaking cover. According to an analysis of Google Trends, there are more Americans waiting with bated breath for the Bronco to bow than for any other vehicle on the horizon.

A study from PartsCatalog analyzed Google search data since Jan. 1, 2020, and found that the 2021 Ford Bronco was the most-searched-for new vehicle in 19 states. The Bronco dominated the middle of America, topping searches from Montana, the Dakotas, and Wisconsin all the way down to New Mexico, Texas, and Arkansas. The Bronco was also the most-searched new vehicle in Ford’s home state of Michigan as well as Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maine. The second most popular vehicle was the Corvette Stingray, which carried the most searches in 13.

Ford was the only automaker with two vehicles represented on the list. The 2021 Mustang Mach-E was the most-searched-for new vehicle in, of all places, Idaho. Ford partner Rivian, which is supplying its skateboard platform for the new Lincoln electric SUV and other future Ford vehicles, also made the list with the R1T topping search results in Vermont.

“It’s something both our fans love and our staff [loves],” said Alan Marek, the owner of PartCatalog. “We started doing [trends maps] a few months ago when the Cybertruck was announced and have continued to do them, with a different spin each month.”

Ford was originally expected to reveal the 2021 Ford Bronco on St. Patrick’s Day, but the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus has delayed that event to a future date yet unknown.

