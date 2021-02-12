No Comments

Ford Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E Nab Esquire Car Awards

Photo: Ford

Early 2021 has proven particularly fruitful ground for new Ford vehicles to harvest awards. The latest trophy crop for the Blue Oval: honors for the all-new Ford Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E in the 2021 Esquire Car Awards.

Bronco Sport crowned top SUV

Esquire Lifestyle and Culture Director Kevin Sintumuang gave the all-new Ford Bronco Sport the title of Best Compact/Midsize SUV, saying it delivers “the right amount of brashness you need for your everyday, outdoorsy-ish life.” He likens the Bronco Sport to a bulldog (not a goat) for its compact, city-friendly size and its rugged 4×4 capability.

Sintumuang also helpfully warns that buying a Bronco Sport could prove dangerous during the pandemic because it so excellently exudes the character of the full-size Bronco:

“You may initially find yourself apologizing to the curious who ignore social distancing rules to get a closer look. Yeah, sorry, this is the Bronco Sport, not the Bronco you thought it was. Don’t apologize.”

Yes. Don’t apologize — especially if they’re not wearing a mask. In that case, make them apologize. In fact, if you’re driving a Bronco Sport and someone comes up to it with their maskless maw agape, you tell them to take their gross mouth right on back to the space underneath the rock they crawled out from. Because, hey, we are a year into this and it’s common sense at this point.

Mustang Mach-E wins Best Electric Car

Mustang Mach-E praised for “nicest interior ever to grace a Ford”

Photo: Ford

Fresh off of picking up the 2021 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award, the Mustang Mach-E scores again as Esquire’s Best Electric Car. Kevin Sintumuang acknowledges the debate over whether this thing is well and truly a Mustang, but says there’s no debate about it being one of the best EVs on the road right now.

He goes even further with the superlatives, saying the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E serves up “the nicest interior to ever grace a Ford.” This jives nicely with it picking up Edmunds’ Best Buy Luxury EV in December. Sintumuang singles out the Mustang Mach-E Premium as the ideal choice — whether you want the 300-mile range you get with rear-wheel drive or the convenience of all-wheel drive — calling it the true Tesla-fighter in the lineup.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E both began hitting dealerships at the end of 2020.

