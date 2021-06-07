No Comments

All-New Electric Ford Van Coming in 2024

Ford will build an all-new electric commercial van at its Craiova plant beginning in 2024

Photo: Ford

As part of Ford’s push toward full electrification, the company is investing $300 million in its Craiova Assembly Plant in Romania. This will result in the creation of a new light commercial vehicle in 2023 as well as a fully electric version of that vehicle in 2024.

This makes Craiova the third facility on the continent to produce an all-electric light commercial vehicle. Ford has already broken ground on its $1 billion Ford Cologne Electrified Vehicle Center in Germany, which will start production on a fully electric vehicle in 2023. Turkey’s Ford Otosan will also build electric versions of the Transit Custom and Turneo Custom at its Kocaeli plant beginning in 2023.

According to Ford of Europe President Stuart Rowley, the move “sends another clear signal that we are on an accelerated path to providing our commercial vehicle customers with a zero-emissions future.” Ford announced in February that its entire commercial lineup in Europe will be zero-emissions-capable — either fully electric or plug-in hybrid — by 2024. Two-thirds of CV sales should come from EVs or PHEVs by 2030.

Ford CVs going electric in the U.S.

Ford has not revealed whether it plans to bring its Craiova-built electric van across the Atlantic when production kicks off in 2024. Whether it does or not, Ford is well along the path to electrifying its CV lineup stateside.

Ford, America’s commercial vans leader for the past 42 years, launches its first fully electric commercial vehicle later this year with the all-new E-Transit. Production of the 2022 Ford E-Transit gets underway at Kansas City Assembly Plant this summer.

Next spring, Ford launches its first-ever all-electric F-150 with the commercial-oriented Lightning Pro. Registrations for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro are open at Ford’s fleet website; Ford says that more than 70,000 people have reserved an all-electric F-150 since its announcement last month.

