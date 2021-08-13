No Comments

Ford Dealers in Canada Will Have Maverick Trucks On-Hand

Ford says the new Maverick will be up for grabs at showrooms in Canada

Photo: Ford

So far, the 2022 Maverick is looking like a pretty smart play from Ford. It’s moving at an impressive clip with reservations closing in on 80,000 in the United States, but there’s some concern that the demand could leave dealerships without trucks to show off in showrooms (and that’d be silly; they’re called showrooms for a reason). So where does that leave Ford dealers in Canada when it comes to the Maverick?

Ford rep: ‘There will be vehicles in showrooms’

Earlier this month, a post on the Maverick Truck Club forum suggested that trucks with the standard hybrid engine will not be on display in showrooms. The report also suggested that 40 percent of Maverick truck production will be the hybrid while the other 60 percent will be for trucks with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine.

Coleman Molnar of Driving writes that Ford of Canada will target a similar 60/40 spread with the Maverick EcoBoost and hybrid. However, Ford of Canada Communications Manager Christine Hollander reiterates that dealers will have Maverick trucks in their showrooms.

“As we ramp up production, we are doing everything we can to make sure we allocate vehicles to customers who placed retail orders but plan to have stock inventory to view at local Ford dealerships as well.”

She added, “There will be vehicles in showrooms for sale.”

Well, that settles that.

Ford hasn’t divulged how strong the reservations for the Maverick have been in Canada as yet, but Hollander says that the response to the truck’s hybrid engine has proven impressive thus far. And with a starting price of CA$25,900 and 40 mpg in the city for a Ford truck, how could it not?

