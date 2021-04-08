No Comments

Ford of Canada Sales Rise 1 Percent in Q1 2021

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in Canada totaled 665 for Q1 2021

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company of Canada delivered 54,249 vehicles in the first quarter of the year, up 0.9 percent from 2020. Ford saw significant increases in sales for a number of key vehicles in Q1 as well as strong performances from new vehicles like the 2021 Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E.

Available Now: Ford changes the game once again with the all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E

“With the first few months of 2021 in the books, we remain focused on delivering distinctive products and services to Canadians, while continuing to enhance customer relationships and improve their ownership experience,” said Bev Goodman, president and CEO, Ford of Canada.

Unsurprisingly, trucks and SUVs were huge in guiding Ford of Canada to its positive Q1 2021 sales result. Ford sold 53,151 trucks, SUVs, and vans between January and March, up 4.8 percent from 50,737 in Q1 2020. Of that total, 30,238 sales come from the F-Series, which is up 6 percent year-over-year. Sales of the Ford F-150 rose 10.7 percent thanks in no small part to the all-new F-150. The F-Series has been Canada’s bestselling vehicle for the past 11 years.

Ford of Canada’s second biggest vehicle by volume is the Transit, which posted a record Q1 with 4,311 vans sold and a 45.5 year-over-year increase. Another big contributor to Ford’s success through March is the Ranger, which is up 23.2 percent to date at 2,098 trucks delivered.

Adding to the total were Ford’s two newest additions to the lineup: the Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport. Sales of the former total 665 for the first three months of the year while the latter’s sales total 1,511. Also up thus far is the Mustang, which posted 734 Q1 sales for a 23.4 percent gain from 2020.

Despite the pandemic, Ford of Canada finished 2020 as the country’s top brand for the 12th straight year.

Coming This Summer: The 2021 Ford Bronco joins the lineup with standard 4×4, best-in-class capability