Ford China Labor Union Wins Best Union Award

Photo: Ford Motor Company

For the fifth year in a row, the Ford China Labor Union took home the Best Union Award from the Shanghai Foreign Service Group Union. In addition to the overall award for excellence, Union Committee for Employee Caring member Xiaoye Kong earned the Outstanding Individual Award.

The Ford China Labor Union was founded in 2014 and has since been recognized repeatedly for its efforts to put the needs of employees first. One of the ways it achieves this is through the Employee Assistance Program, a 24-hour-a-day hotline where employees can call in to discuss mental health issues from specialists. The EAP also offers in-person consultation and online courses to help workers find a better state of mind and reduce workplace-related anxiety. The EPA, Ford notes, is provided free of charge.

Among the victories the Ford China Labor Union attributes to its Best Union Award win is its Female Employee Committee, which reinforces the importance of inclusivity in the workplace for all. Events organized by the FEC in 2019 include Women’s Day celebrations, workshops, and lectures.

The FCLU also teamed with Ford China’s HR and IT teams to create a flexible benefits plan that gives workers more control over their benefits and how they choose to use them. In 2019, the plan expanded to include health insurance for employees and their families as well as improved health screenings. According to Ford, the benefits program has been received by employees as a way to make them feel more connected to the company.

Also adding to the connection is the union’s commitment to extracurricular activities such as fundraising, Ford Global Caring Month, and the pink ribbon initiative. By reaching out and giving back, the Ford China Labor Union ensures a more harmonious and generous workplace while netting the fifth straight prestigious Best Union Award.

