No Comments

Ford Compact Pickup Due by Late 2021, to Start Under $20K

Ford is diving back into the small truck segment by late 2021 (don’t worry, the next Ford compact pickup will probably be more handsome than the Courier here)

Photo: Ford

While much of the focus of late on new products in Ford’s portfolio (portFordio?) has been devoted to vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco, and next-generation F-150, one of the most intriguing things coming down the pike may be its new compact, unibody pickup truck. This truck was revealed last month at a special event in Arizona, and the details coming from that reveal only make it all the more intriguing.

According to Automotive News, Jim Farley and other Ford execs attended a special event for high-volume dealers in Tucson and used the occasion to show off the unibody pickup truck codenamed P8758 and potentially carrying on the Courier name. Farley was the first to ostensibly confirm the compact pickup in January 2019 when he said that Ford is “investing in more affordable versions of our truck business.”

Ford’s Still on Top: F-Series hits 43 years straight as America’s best-selling truck

Ford’s small pickup to start under $20K

It’s said that the truck will launch sometime in late 2021 and should have an annual production volume of more than 100,000 units. One dealer who spoke with Auto News suggested that the truck looks similar in some respects to the Ranger, but no other details have come out about its appearance or capabilities.

From that meeting also comes the suggestion that the Ford compact pickup will start somewhere below $20,000, which would make it the automaker’s entry-level option alongside the EcoSport crossover. This would fulfill the promise made about a year ago by Ford Enterprise Product Line Management VP Jim Baumbick, who said that Ford would add a new affordable vehicle to the lineup by 2022 that fills a “white space.”

At a sub-$20K price point, the Ford compact pickup would be about $5,000 less than the current Ranger and would give Ford a four-truck lineup. In addition to next-generation versions of the Ranger and F-150 and hybrid and all-electric versions of the F-150, Ford is also expected to launch a rugged off-road truck based on the Bronco platform by 2024.

No Longer Up for Grabs: The 2021 Mustang Mach-E First Edition is all sold out, folks