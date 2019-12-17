No Comments

Ford Creating 3,000 New Jobs with $1.45B Michigan Investment

Ford Michigan Assembly employee Duane Moore badges a Ford Ranger

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Ford on Tuesday announced plans to invest over $1.45 billion across its Wayne and Dearborn manufacturing facilities in southeast Michigan, resulting in the creation of 3,000 new jobs.

A total of 2,700 jobs are being added at the Wayne plant over the next three years with a $750 million investment supporting production of the Ford Ranger and all-new Bronco. The investment will also support a new modification center that will be responsible for putting the finishing touches on Ford’s first fully autonomous vehicle beginning in 2021.

In Dearborn, 300 new jobs are being added at the truck plant with a $700 million investment. The driving force behind the investment is production of the new hybrid F-150 and electric F-150, with Dearborn also handling the assembly of battery cells into battery packs. Ford revealed that the next-generation Ford F-150, which includes the F-150 hybrid, will debut in 2020 with the F-150 electric following soon after.

“At Ford, we are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today — including trucks and SUVs — while at the same time expanding our leadership into electric and autonomous vehicles,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president, Automotive. “As America’s No. 1 producer of automobiles, we are proud of our commitment to invest in manufacturing here in Michigan.”

The investments are part of the recently ratified 2019 UAW-Ford contract, which called for $6 billion in investments across the United States and creation or retention of 8,500 American jobs. UAW President Rory Gamble said that the organization is proud of Ford’s commitment both to the United States and to the state of Michigan.

