Ford Dagenham Supplying Diesel for Next-Gen Transit Custom

Photo: Ford

The Ford Dagenham Engine Plant will play a vital role in the production of diesel engines for the next-generation Ford Transit Custom family. The automaker announced Tuesday that the United Kingdom engine plant will supply the diesel engines for the vans, which will be built by Ford Otosan in Kocaeli, Turkey.

Ford Otosan will build all variants of the Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom — including all-new electric variants of both — beginning in 2023. By 2025, Ford expects that some 60 percent of the diesel engine output at Dagenham will head to Turkey for commercial vans built in Kocaeli.

Ford key to U.K., Turkey trade

The line between Dangenham Engine Plant and Ford Otosan has already proved fruitful for both. Dagenham supplies diesel engines to Kocaeli for the current Transit Custom range, and 30 percent of vehicles produced in Turkey come back to the U.K. Ford estimates that this relationship accounts for about 10 percent of all trade volume between the United Kingdom and Turkey.

U.K. International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena calls the announcement a win for Ford’s 7,500 workers across the country. He also notes that a new trade agreement between the U.K. and Turkey struck at the end of 2020 will prove helpful in keeping production moving and keeping people employed.

“Our trade deal with Turkey has helped to secure jobs by protecting supply chains for our great automotive manufacturers like Ford and has provided businesses with the confidence to keep investing in Britain,” said Jayawardena. “Trade has the power to create jobs, boost wages and bring economic growth to every corner of our country as we build back better from COVID-19.”

Ford says that it will announce more details about the next-gen Transit Custom and the latest-gen diesel engines built at Dagenham closer to launch. Production of the Transit Custom range will kick off in Turkey in early 2023.

