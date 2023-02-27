No Comments

Ford Adds Digital Rearview Mirror to 2023 Transit, E-Transit

2023 Ford Transit and E-Transit now available with Digital Rearview Mirror option

Photo: Ford

It’s clear to see that digital rearview mirrors are becoming more of a must for modern vehicles. Ford has now seen the light, offering the technology on the new 2023 Ford Transit and E-Transit as an available upgrade.

“Cargo van drivers often contend with an obstructed view of the area behind their vehicle,” said Christian Kreipke, assistant brand manager for vans at Ford. “You can imagine how difficult that makes maneuvering in a crowded parking lot or city street. The Digital Rearview Mirror is an invaluable tool for delivery drivers, especially for those making multiple deliveries every day.”

Ford Transit, E-Transit first to get Digital Rearview Mirror

Ford’s Digital Rearview Mirror functions much like a traditional mirror

Photo: Ford

The technology at play here is similar to other applications. A high-definition camera installed next to the vehicle’s center high-mounted brake light captures the image of the space directly behind a vehicle and projects it onto the Digital Rearview Mirror display. This gives the driver a clear, unobstructed view of what’s behind them, which is particularly useful in a vehicle like the Transit or E-Transit where visibility may be lower due to cargo, passengers, or even a lack of rear windows.

It’s a solid bet that Ford won’t stop here with the Digital Rearview Mirror display. It would be safe to assume that the feature will soon roll out onto other vehicles, including large SUVs like the Expedition. The technology would also be a natural fit for the increasingly tech-savvy Ford F-Series.

Ford is offering the Digital Rearview Mirror for all 2023 Transit and E-Transit vehicles with the exception of chassis cab, cutaway, low roof, and Transit Trail models.