Ford EcoBoost Hybrid Adds Seven-Speed Automatic

Ford Puma EcoBoost Hybrid available with a seven-speed automatic

Photo: Ford

Ford is offering a new seven-speed automatic transmission for its Puma and Fiesta powered by the 1.0-liter EcoBoost Hybrid. The new dual-clutch gearbox gives drivers of the efficient hybrids a sportier and more hands-on feel while improving performance in the city.

“Adding the option of our seven-speed automatic transmission for EcoBoost Hybrid is another step in our mission to make electrification accessible to all our customers,” said Ford of Europe General Manager of Passenger Vehicles Roelant de Waard.

Seven-speed makes EcoBoost Hybrid more fun to drive

The combo of the 1.0-liter EcoBoost Hybrid and seven-speed automatic is a dynamic one. With a belt-driven integrated starter/generator and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack, the EcoBoost Hybrid offers superior fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions. Ford estimates that the Puma EcoBoost Hybrid and Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid each cut emissions by more than 5 percent compared to non-hybrid variants.

But the new transmission adds performance appeal with triple downshifts and manual gear selection. It takes advantage of the EcoBoost Hybrid’s BISG to put down more torque and improve in-gear acceleration by around 4 percent, and it can hold lower gears for longer. And with the Puma ST-Line X and ST-Line Vignale, you get paddle shifters to add even more to the sporty feel.

And because the seven-speed adds stop and go functionality and two-pedal functionality, Ford says it’s an even better option for city driving.

The Ford Puma EcoBoost Hybrid and Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid are two of the 17 electrified vehicles that Ford will launch in Europe by year’s end. That count also includes the Mustang Mach-E, the performance-oriented EV that further demonstrates the balance of exciting performance and exceptional efficiency.

