No Comments

Ford EcoSport Confirmed Dead in Canada as Well

The Ford EcoSport is dead in Canada as well

Photo: Ford

Earlier this month, Ford announced some big operational changes in India that will among other things kill off the EcoSport SUV. A spokesperson from Ford of Canada confirmed that, yes, the EcoSport is as dead in Canada as it is in the United States.

More Ford SUVs: New Ford Escape offers four powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid

Ford EcoSport production ends in mid-2022

Rosemary Pao, a communications manager for Ford of Canada, told Driving’s Kathy Renwald that the EcoSport will die after production ends in mid-2022 and all dealer inventories are sold off. But the EcoSport won’t become vaporware once it’s bitten the dust.

“After that, we will continue to serve customers with parts, service, and warranty support,” she told Driving.

For the time being, the Ford EcoSport remains the most affordable new vehicle in the automaker’s lineup. Currently carrying a price of CA$23,399, the EcoSport prices nearly CA$5,000 below the Escape. It’s also more affordable than the upcoming Maverick compact pickup, which starts at CA$25,900. As of June 2021, Ford was selling the EcoSport for CA$25,299.

Ford focuses on its all-electric future

Ford is in the midst of a significant lineup overhaul, which will pave the way for the automaker to go fully electric in the coming years. The Ford Edge, which is built at Oakville Assembly, will be one of the next casualties when its production lifecycle ends in 2023. After that, the Edge and Lincoln Nautilus will be replaced at Oakville by new, as-yet-unnamed electric crossovers.

Given how hot the subcompact SUV segment is, Ford will likely dip its toe back in with a new electrified vehicle. With the demise of the EcoSport, Ford will temporarily yield the segment to competitors like the Honda HR-V, Nissan Kicks, and Chevrolet Trax.