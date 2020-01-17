No Comments

Ford Says 2020 Escape is ‘Built Street Smart’ in New Commercials

Two new commercials hail the 2020 Ford Escape as “Built Street Smart”

Photo: Ford Motor Company

According to a series of new TV ads, the all-new Ford Escape is “Built Street Smart.” A riff on the Built Ford Tough mentality, the new commercials — voiced by none other than Bryan Cranston — promote the 2020 Escape on the merits of its intelligent tech, superior fuel economy, and exceptional spaciousness.

“By far, our 2020 Ford Escape is our smartest, most capable Ford Escape ever, so the goal now is to educate the public on how we’re delivering as promised in terms of interior volume. The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid front-wheel-drive has class-leading EPA estimated mpg city and combined fuel economy and an EPA estimated 582-mile range, plus our available cutting-edge driver-assist technologies,” says Chris Mosco, Ford Escape marketing manager.

“Built Street Smart”

That best-in-class hybrid range, Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist technologies, and Chevrolet Suburban-beating second-row legroom are all namedropped in the 30-second spot that shares the name with the campaign. In addition to some great hero shots of the Ford Escape, “Built Street Smart” also shows off features like the head-up display offered with the Escape Titanium and Active Park Assist 2.0. These features, you see, make the Escape smart. Street smart, if you will.

“Squeeze”

In “Squeeze,” it’s all about spaciousness. This spot plays up the comfort and cargo capacity by contrasting it with claustrophobic elevators, a narrow alley where the walls seem to keep closing in, and a bus crammed full of people like in that episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. All that’s missing is a guy vomiting and a horrified Dee Reynolds.

Ford says it will be expanding the campaign this month with ads featuring voice work from the one, only, and legendary Angela Bassett.

