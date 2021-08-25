No Comments

Ford Put an Explorer on Top of the World’s Tallest Climbing Tower

It’s the circle of liiiiiiife! It’s a Ford Explorer!

Photo: Ford

Over the past 30 years, the Ford Explorer has stood tall over its competitors as the bestselling SUV of all time. Ford apparently decided that its Explorer should also literally stand tall over the competition, which is why they put one on top of the tallest climbing tower in the world.

All the Way to the Top: The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is already standing tall above the competition

Throughout August, a Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid has been sat atop the OVER climbing tower in Lillesand, Norway. The point? Showing that the Explorer, like climbers and other folks with adventurous tastes, sets its sights higher. Kind of like that time Ford put a Mustang on top of the Burj Kalifa.

Explorer tower stunt part of Explore New Heights challenge

*nervously eats another potato chip*

Photo: Ford

The stunt is part of a challenge Ford put together called Explore New Heights. Things kicked off on July 31 when Ford invited climbers from around Norway to attempt to conquer the tower, which reaches 154 feet (or 47 meters) into the sky.

Fourteen climbers took their shot at toppling the world’s tallest climbing tower and earning a free two-year lease of a Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid. In the end, the winner was 21-year-old Leo Ketil Bøe of Bergen, who finished in a clean 3 minutes, 33 seconds. Not only did he score a lease, but he also took home a 1:100 scale replica of the OVER tower.

“Our goal with Explore New Heights was to create an inspiring symbol of exploration and adventure as people across Europe start to head out and enjoy the summer after a challenging year,” said Ford of Europe Senior Manager of Passenger Vehicle Communications Dan Jones.

Wow, that’s really up there, huh?

Photo: Ford

Over the past several weeks, the Explore New Heights challenge has offered anyone who climbs to the top of the OVER tower a free limited-edition T-shirt as well as a one-of-a-kind photo op and bragging rights. If that sounds about your speed and you happen to be in or around Lillesand, you have until Aug. 27 to claim that sweet swag.

As for the Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid, you can’t nab it in America — though the Explorer Hybrid is now available on more trims for 2021. Ford has teased that the Explorer will be one of the next vehicles in its lineup to go electric.

It Has Already Begun: The all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is an all-electric performance machine