No Comments

Looks Like the Ford F-150 Hybrid Will Have the 3.5-Liter V6

Photo: Ford

We know good and well that there is a Ford F-150 Hybrid in our future, and a document obtained this week by enthusiast forum F-150Gen14 seems to suggest that it’ll be using the 3.5-liter V6 as part of its hybrid powertrain.

F-150Gen14 laid eyes on what appears to be a leaked document from Ford that lays out the 2021 Ford F-150 engine lineup. It lists the old familiar favorites like the turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost, the venerable ol’ 5.0-liter V8, and the efficient yet powerful 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbo-diesel. What’s new is a 3.5-liter hybrid electric powertrain with TBD horsepower, and that seems to be our F-150 Hybrid.

So this begs the question of how powerful the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid would be with the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. On its own, the engine generates 375 horsepower and best-in-class 470 lb-ft of torque. There’s no reason to think that with the aid of an electric motor, the F-150 Hybrid wouldn’t be able to push that number over 400 horsepower, but that all remains to be seen.

More Mighty Fords: 2020 Expedition Limited adds FX4 Off-Road Package option

This means that the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid should be plenty capable. As it is, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost lets you tow a max of 13,200 pounds and carry a 2,950-payload. It’s probable that Ford will focus more on performance and capability figures than actual fuel economy, but you can expect that the F-150 Hybrid will offer plenty of efficiency gains as well.

What also remains to be seen: How the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the reveal and eventual launch of the next-generation F-150 and the F-150 Hybrid. Ford has already postponed the reveal of the Bronco until further notice, and with production shut down indefinitely, the new F-150 may be a bit further off from its grand debut. Production on the F-150 Hybrid was originally planned to get underway at Rouge Center sometime this year.

More Fuel-Efficient Fords: 2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid has a range of more than 500 miles