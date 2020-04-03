Looks Like the Ford F-150 Hybrid Will Have the 3.5-Liter V6
We know good and well that there is a Ford F-150 Hybrid in our future, and a document obtained this week by enthusiast forum F-150Gen14 seems to suggest that it’ll be using the 3.5-liter V6 as part of its hybrid powertrain.
F-150Gen14 laid eyes on what appears to be a leaked document from Ford that lays out the 2021 Ford F-150 engine lineup. It lists the old familiar favorites like the turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost, the venerable ol’ 5.0-liter V8, and the efficient yet powerful 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbo-diesel. What’s new is a 3.5-liter hybrid electric powertrain with TBD horsepower, and that seems to be our F-150 Hybrid.
So this begs the question of how powerful the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid would be with the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. On its own, the engine generates 375 horsepower and best-in-class 470 lb-ft of torque. There’s no reason to think that with the aid of an electric motor, the F-150 Hybrid wouldn’t be able to push that number over 400 horsepower, but that all remains to be seen.
More Mighty Fords: 2020 Expedition Limited adds FX4 Off-Road Package option
This means that the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid should be plenty capable. As it is, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost lets you tow a max of 13,200 pounds and carry a 2,950-payload. It’s probable that Ford will focus more on performance and capability figures than actual fuel economy, but you can expect that the F-150 Hybrid will offer plenty of efficiency gains as well.
What also remains to be seen: How the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the reveal and eventual launch of the next-generation F-150 and the F-150 Hybrid. Ford has already postponed the reveal of the Bronco until further notice, and with production shut down indefinitely, the new F-150 may be a bit further off from its grand debut. Production on the F-150 Hybrid was originally planned to get underway at Rouge Center sometime this year.
More Fuel-Efficient Fords: 2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid has a range of more than 500 miles
Richard Bazzy is the face of Shults Ford, the No. 1 Ford dealer in Pittsburgh and all of Pennsylvania. Known for his unique approach to selling cars and his penchant for cowboy hats, Richard runs Shults Ford of Harmarville, Shults Ford Lincoln of Wexford, and Shults Ford South. Visit his YouTube channel and see just how well Richard Bazzy can yee a haw.