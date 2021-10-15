No Comments

Ford F-150, Maverick Up for 2022 Green Truck of the Year

Ford F-150 and Maverick are nominated for 2022 Green Truck of the Year

Photo: Ford

Ford is looking to go back-to-back in Green Car Journal’s Green Truck of the Year award with the F-150 and Maverick both vying for the top prize.

Ford’s Award-Winning Green Vehicles: All-electric Mustang Mach-E is a multi-award-winner and a show-stealer

The all-new F-150 and Maverick are two of five finalists for Green Truck of the Year, giving Ford a great shot at winning. They’ll compete against one another as well as the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and all-new Toyota Tundra.

Ford F-150 won 2021 Green Truck of the Year

If it’s successful, the Ford F-150 will have won the Green Truck of the Year for two straight years. Last year, it scooped up the award while the Mustang Mach-E won Green Car of the Year. This year’s nomination covers the current Ford F-150, which includes a PowerBoost hybrid option. Next year, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will likely join the field of nominees.

Ford recently launched its all-new Maverick as a versatile, adaptable, and efficient option aimed at a wide range of drivers. Despite its low starting price, the Maverick is the first and currently only standard hybrid truck on the market. EPA estimates have the 2022 Ford Maverick delivering up to 40 mpg in the city.

“As one of the top-selling and most desired vehicles on the market, it’s important that pickups continue to blend expected truck capabilities with greater levels of environmental performance, and we’re definitely seeing that with this year’s finalists,” said Green Car Journal editor and publisher Ron Cogan.

Green Car Journal announced the finalists for its 2022 Green Truck of the Year and Family Green Car of the Year awards earlier this week. Both honors will be handed out at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show, which takes place on Nov. 12.