Ford F-150, Mustang Mach-E Win Hispanic Motor Press Awards

The F-150 and Mustang Mach-E win two more major awards

Photo: Ford

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 and all-electric Mustang Mach-E scooped up a pair of major awards. Ford’s award-winning dynamic duo did it again, picking up two top honors from the Hispanic Motor Press Association.

The 2021 Ford F-150 was named the Hispanic Motor Press Association Pickup Truck of the Year and the Mustang Mach-E was named HMPA’s Electric Car of the Year. The F-150 and Mustang Mach-E have made quite the habit of winning awards side by side — including the titles of 2021 North American Truck of the Year and North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.

A panel of 16 leading Hispanic journalists from across the United States voted on this year’s awards. The winners were announced earlier in the month by the Motor Press Guild during LA Auto Show Automobility media day.

F-150, Mustang Mach-E score again

Hispanic Motor Press President Ricardo Rodriguez-Long had high praise for the two victorious Ford vehicles. With respect to the 2021 Ford F-150, Rodriguez-Long called out innovations like the Pro Power Onboard generator, Interior Work Surface option, and class-exclusive PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6. He also commended the Mustang Mach-E for its “elegant and powerful presence” as well as its 15.5-inch touch-screen tablet and its performance capabilities.

Ford Vice President of Sales for the United States and Canada Andrew Frick called the Hispanic Motor Press award wins “validation for our brand and the hard work by our teams.”

So far, 2021 has been the F-150 and Mustang Mach-E’s year. The tandem both won Top Rated awards from Edmunds as well as Green Car Journal’s Green Car of the Year and Green Truck of the Year. Each has also won top hardware on its own. For a taste, the F-150 was named Detroit Free Press’ Truck of the Year and the Mustang Mach-E cleaned up in The Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy awards. And there’s probably plenty more where that came from.

