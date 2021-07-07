No Comments

Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales Reach Record High in First Half of 2021

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E still red hot through 2021

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company closed out the first half of 2021 with a new record for electrified vehicle sales, thriving behind the all-new Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 PowerBoost among others. Sales of electrified Ford vehicles are up 117 percent from the pace set through June 2020.

Ford Tough, Ford Dominant: F-Series is America’s bestselling truck for 44 years … and counting

Ford electrified vehicle sales totaled 56,570 through the first half of the year, including 17,039 sales for the all-new 2021 F-150 hybrid. The all-new Mustang Mach-E added 12,975 sales over the first six months of 2021, solidifying Ford’s new dedicated EV as a hit. Ford says the Mustang Mach-E took just 11 days to turn at dealerships in June with sales totaling 2,465 for the month. With the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition coming soon, that trend should only continue.

The Escape Hybrid and Escape Plug-in Hybrid combined for 15,642 sales in the first half of the year, up 45.9 percent from 2020.

Ford should only continue to enjoy record electrified vehicle sales as the months and years drag on. This fall, Ford launches the Maverick, a sub-$20,000 compact pickup truck with a standard hybrid powertrain. The all-electric F-150 Lightning launches next spring, and that’s already shaping up to be a huge success. Since debuting in May, Ford has secured more than 100,000 reservations for the truck.

2021 Ford Bronco deliveries kick off in June, Bronco Sport still hot

After years of waiting, the 2021 Ford Bronco has arrived

Photo: Ford

Speaking of immensely popular vehicles, the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco finally began arriving at dealerships in June. Ford delivered 801 Broncos in its first month in the wild. 2021 Ford Bronco orders total around 125,000, meaning the SUV is more or less spoken for for the next few years.

Also continuing its hot streak throughout the first half of 2021 is the all-new Bronco Sport, which posted sales of 8,355 in June. That brings the SUV’s sales total through the first six months of the year to 60,514, making the Bronco Sport Ford’s No. 3 volume seller among SUVs.

Though sales were largely down for Ford in June due to inventory issues, the automaker is still poised to turn 2021 into a year of growth. Through June, Ford’s brand sales total 947,737 vehicles, up 4.9 percent year-over-year.

