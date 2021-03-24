No Comments

Ford Frenzy is March Madness for Gearheads

The Ford Frenzy bracket will crown the Blue Oval’s best

Photo: Ford

Ah yes, March. The month where financially exploited young adults play their hearts out in the name of glory, adulation, and making sure some dude in Omaha wins a half vacation day for having the best bracket in the office pool. Ford is getting in on the madness with Ford Frenzy, its own massive tournament to crown the best vehicle in its storied history.

Ford Frenzy pits 64 timeless, iconic, legendary vehicles against each other in a fan-voted battle to crown a champion. Well, most of the 64 vehicles in the bracket are timeless, iconic, and legendary. Some of them are fairly new. Some — like the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E — are brand-spanking-new.

Can the Mustang Mach-E win it all?

Now I know what you’re thinking. Ford put the all-electric Mustang Mach-E in there because it’s promoting a new product. There’s no way TRUE Ford fans would ever vote for the Mustang Mach-E over something like, say, the 1970 Ford Capri. It’s not even REALLY a Mustang, you might cry. But here’s the thing — the Mustang Mach-E is a No. 3 seed in the Piquette division, and it’s in the second round.

Is the Mustang Mach-E THE BEST FORD OF ALL TIME?

Photo: Ford

There were a couple of upsets in the first round with the 1955 Ford Fairlane and 1984 Ford Bronco II — both 15 seeds — knocking off the 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II and 1970 Transit, respectively. The five newest contenders on the board — the Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, 2018 Ford Ranger Raptor, and 2017 Ford GT — are all still in the game.

So how do you make your voice heard? Head over to fordautoshows.com/fordfrenzy and click on a matchup. You’ll be redirected to Ford’s Twitter and given the chance to cast your vote. And if you’re already sweating bullets about the Mustang Mach-E pulling out the win, it’s down to the 1966 Bronco with less than 24 hours to go. If you’re an agent of chaos and you love seeing purists fume? You know what to do.

