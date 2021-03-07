No Comments

Ford Promises Fully Electric Lineup in Europe by 2030

Ford has big plans to go fully electric in Europe by 2030

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company of Europe is ramping up its electrification goals and setting hard deadlines for big changes. By mid-2026, Ford says 100 percent of all new passenger vehicles sold in Europe will be all-electric or plug-in hybrids. All commercial vehicles will hit that same target by 2024. All passenger vehicles will be fully electric by 2030.

These ambitious targets were announced shortly after Ford revealed in February that it’s increasing its global investment in electrification to $22 billion through 2025.

Ford investing $1B for Cologne Electrification Center

The Cologne facility will become a hub for EV manufacturing

Photo: Ford

To expedite the process, Ford has announced a $1 billion investment to modernize its manufacturing facility in Cologne, Germany. The facility will be rechristened the Ford Cologne Electrification Center and will focus on the production of fully electric vehicles starting in 2023.

Ford says that it will produce the first European-built electric passenger vehicle at the plant within the next two years and that a second vehicle is under consideration.

“Our announcement today to transform our Cologne facility, the home of our operations in Germany for 90 years, is one of the most significant Ford has made in over a generation,” said Ford of Europe President Stuart Rowley. “It underlines our commitment to Europe and a modern future with electric vehicles at the heart of our strategy for growth.”

Ford’s full-fledged push toward electrification in Europe is underway, and the latest component is the launch of the Mustang Mach-E. The all-new EV combined Mustang performance and design DNA with battery-electric efficiency, resulting in quick acceleration and impressive long-range capabilities.

A move to a fully electric lineup in Europe would put Ford further along on its path toward full carbon neutrality by 2050.

