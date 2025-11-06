Ford Gives the Maverick a Mustang Turbo Transplant With 300 Horsepower

With its 300-hp turbo transplant, a new Borla exhaust, and a full suspension revamp, the Maverick 300T isn’t just a concept—it’s a working answer to years of user demand for a more powerful, more capable Maverick straight from Ford.

Since the Maverick’s launch, owners have taken to modifying the truck on their own—sharing builds, upgrades, and wishlists on forums like Reddit and the Ford Maverick Truck Club. These conversations caught the attention of Ford engineers, who used them as a blueprint for something official. The Maverick 300T was designed with this DIY spirit in mind, taking the mods users were doing at home and scaling them with factory-grade precision.

Presented at Ford’s SEMA booth in Las Vegas, the vehicle showcases what Ford calls a Custom Garage Project, born from late-night scrolling, customer feedback, and the idea that the Maverick platform deserves serious performance attention.

Mustang-Powered Turbo Boost and Cooling Upgrade

The core of the Maverick 300T is a Mustang-sourced turbocharger, pulled straight from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine. This swap replaces the stock 2.0-liter unit’s turbo with a larger 59 mm compressor wheel—a jump from the original 53 mm size. According to Motor1, this results in a bump to 300 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, up from the standard figures by 50 hp and 40 lb-ft.

To handle the added pressure, Ford installed a Mishimoto intercooler, nearly 59% larger than the stock unit. The system offers a 39.6% improvement in temperature reduction and reduces pressure drop by 20.1%, ensuring better power consistency under load or repeated acceleration.

The setup includes ProCal 4 tuning to harmonize engine performance and a Borla exhaust to manage airflow and deliver sharper sound. The upgrade has been built to comply with 50-state and Canadian emissions standards, and it carries a three-year Ford Performance Parts warranty—so long as installation is handled by a Ford dealer or ASE-certified technician.

© Ford

A Full Suspension and Handling Package

The 300T isn’t just built for dragstrip thrills. Ford equipped it with a suite of chassis and suspension upgrades aimed at making it fun to drive—on back roads or loaded with gear. According to From the Road, the truck borrows its stabilizer bar, dampers, and lowering springs from the Maverick Lobo, previously released as a performance trim.

The rear gets monotube dampers, while the stabilizer bar is stiffened from 29.9 N/mm to 34.7 N/mm, giving the truck sharper rebound and better control in corners or under braking. Ford also installed street-tuned lowering springs, dropping the front by 10 mm and the rear by 30 mm, lowering the center of gravity and giving the truck a more aggressive stance.

The show vehicle at SEMA rolled on 20-inch wheels from the Mach-E GT, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, though Ford recommends Pirelli P Zero Elect rubber for owners looking to replicate the full package. These choices help deliver grip and road feel that match the engine’s upgraded output.

© Ford

Design, Identity, and Fan-Led Vision

Two finishes define the Maverick 300T’s visual identity: Black and Bronze, each with 300T decals, black chrome lug nuts, and Ford Performance branding on the grille, fenders, and floor mats. On the Bronze edition, the Maverick name appears in matching bronze lettering across the tailgate, standing out in contrast to the bodywork.

According to Ford’s team at SEMA, photos don’t quite capture the truck’s presence in person. The look was designed to match the performance without veering into overdone show-truck territory—clean lines, functional upgrades, and materials already found in the Ford parts bin.

Ford emphasized that this project is for the community—the builders, tinkerers, and daily drivers who turned the Maverick into more than a budget pickup. “You’ve been asking for more power,” the company wrote, “and proving the Maverick isn’t just a practical compact truck—it’s a platform with serious performance potential.”

The Maverick 300T kit will be available for 2025 XL, XLT, and Lariat trims with 2.0-liter EcoBoost and AWD. While not required, Ford advises pairing it with the 4K tow package for improved transmission cooling. The 300T remains a project vehicle for now, but Ford confirmed that a customer-ready version will go on sale in 2026.

At the SEMA show, the Ford Performance Parts team was on hand to walk visitors through the build, part by part. The Maverick 300T represents a growing trend in Ford’s strategy—watch the fanbase, then build what they dream about. More kits from the Ford Custom Garage are expected to follow.