No Comments

Ford Maverick Will Debut on TikTok June 8

Gabrielle Union will help Ford debut its all-new 2022 Maverick compact truck on June 8

Photo: Ford

Well, well, well. How’s this for a pleasant surprise to almost round out the week? Ford confirmed on Thursday that its all-new compact pickup truck will indeed go by the name Maverick. Even better? It’s debuting in less than a week. Even better? TikTok is also involved.

Ford Knows a Thing or Two About Cool: Bronco Sport named KBB’s Coolest Car Under $30K

Maverick name confirmed for Ford’s compact pickup

Ford says that the 2022 Maverick is a “truck that defies expectations” and “the vehicle you didn’t see coming.” Having said that, the Maverick has very much been expected for quite some time now. The automaker confirmed that it would be adding a compact pickup truck to the lineup as far back as the beginning of 2019, saying it would become the brand’s entry-level vehicle with a sub-$20,000 starting price. So, no, we definitely saw it coming. Not that this makes it any less exciting or anything.

In its announcement, Ford references “months of rumors, spy shots, and speculation” culminating in the truck’s reveal. Within that span of months, the Maverick name became the clear frontrunner after a rendering of a truck tailgate bearing the name leaked out onto the internet. Earlier this year, Ford got big mad at suppliers for leaking images of a pre-production truck at Hermosillo Assembly Plant.

Behold: Big letters that spell out the name MAVERICK

Photo: Ford

But that’s the past. The leaks are all plugged. The name is now confirmed. And we find ourselves sitting just five days off from the debut of the 2022 Ford Maverick.

Gabrielle Union helping Ford launch the Maverick on TikTok

This won’t be just any run-of-the-mill vehicle reveal, mind you. The debut of the 2022 Ford Maverick will kick off a new era. That era being the era of Ford having a TikTok profile. And what an era that will be!

Ford’s teaming up with actress Gabrielle Union, who appears in the above teaser showing off that Maverick-stamped tailgate. Union will post on her Instagram and TikTok to help spread the word about the Maverick. Ford will also show off the Maverick on its new TikTok channel, making it the first vehicle in the Blue Oval lineup to premiere on the platform.

You might say this team-up is a pretty perfect (Gabrielle) Union

Photo: Ford

The Maverick debuting rounds out a pretty big run for Ford trucks. The all-electric F-150 Lightning just debuted last month, and the all-new 2021 F-150 has been tearing it up since hitting the market in late 2020. Trucks! So many trucks!

Super Duty’s Getting More Super, Too: 2022 F-Series Super Duty adding SYNC 4, new packages