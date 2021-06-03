No Comments

Ford Electrified Vehicles Keep Hot Hand in May

The Escape hybrid and plug-in hybrid helped Ford to another record month in May

Photo: Ford

You can bet that Ford is poised to achieve new record electrified vehicle sales nearly every month in 2021, and May ain’t the exception. Last month, Ford Motor Company sold 10,364 electrified vehicles, up 184 percent year-over-year.

Ford’s brand and overall sales were up 4.1 percent at 153,582 and 161,725 vehicles, respectively. Despite inventory struggles caused by the microchip shortage, the automaker has stayed ahead with new products finding their way into the hands of drivers.

“Ford sales were up 4.1 percent on tight inventories, while year-to-date sales increased 11.3 percent,” said Andrew Frick, Ford’s vice president of sales for the United States and Canada. “Ford and its dealers are working harder than ever to match the right mix of inventory to best meet the needs of our customers at the local level.”

Electrified vehicles keep surging, transaction prices soar

The all-new Bronco Sport is just killin’ it out here

Photo: Ford

The Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid, Escape hybrid and plug-in hybrid, and Explorer hybrid came together to generate a big month for green Fords. Electrified versions of the Escape were up big in particular, growing 125 percent from May 2020 with 3,617 vehicles delivered. F-150 trucks powered by the new hybrid V6 chipped in 2,852 sales in the same month that Ford revealed the all-electric F-150 Lightning.

“We have been receiving a massive number of reservations for our all-electric F-150 Lightning over the last two weeks — totaling over 70,000 trucks,” said Frick.

Ford’s all-new Mustang Mach-E added 1,945 to its record electrified vehicle total, and it was a big contributor to big average transaction prices. Thanks to new products like the Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport, Ford is seeing ATPs $3,400 higher per vehicle than they were in 2020.

The Bronco Sport had a particularly huge month with sales of nearly 15,000 SUVs. May was the Bronco Sport’s biggest month since launch, and it’s pulling 63 percent of its sales from competitors. Ford notes that its Bronco Sport is conquesting more sales from Jeep than any other brand.

SUV sales up 49 percent, retail sales reach 18-year record

Ford Ranger just had its biggest May sales performance in 17 years

Photo: Ford

Thanks to the formidable Bronco Sport and its updated lineup, the Ford brand pushed out 72,263 SUVs in May — up 51.8 percent year-over-year. With a 28.9 percent gain, Ford and Lincoln SUVs earned their best May retail sales mark since 2003.

Sales of the Ford Escape increased 51.4 percent at 19,951 vehicles, leading all Ford SUVs. The Escape and Bronco Sport have combined to help Ford commandeer a larger share of the small SUV segment — at retail, Ford grabbed 4 percentage points of market share in May. The Explorer was up 2.1 percent at 16,512 sold, and the Expedition saw its sales more than double at 8,912 delivered.

Ford trucks were down 11.6 percent in May at 75,665 delivered, but the new Ford Ranger hit its highest mark since 2004 with 14,303 trucks sold. Through May, sales of the F-Series are up 4.7 percent at 316,359, putting Ford 53,000 trucks ahead of second place.

Through May, Ford’s total sales are up 11.3 percent at 880,872 vehicles. Brand sales have increased 11.1 percent at 836,851.

