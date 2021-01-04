No Comments

Mustang Mach-E Picks Up Two Best Car to Buy 2021 Awards

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E picked up a bundle of awards

Photo: Ford

Folks can’t quite seem to agree exactly what the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is. Some say it’s a utility vehicle. Some say it’s a car. Some say it’s a luxury vehicle. Some folks are adamant that it’s not a Mustang. However you wanna frame it, Ford’s new EV has proven to be one thing for sure: a winner. That much is clear after the new Mustang Mach-E picked up The Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy 2021 award and Green Car Reports’ Best Car to Buy 2021 award.

The Mustang Mach-E earned the Best Car to Buy 2021 award by a comfortable margin with an overall expert score of 8.6. That score is based on a perfect 10 out of 10 for fuel economy; a nine for features; and eights for styling, performance, and comfort and quality. The runner-up was the 2021 Kia K5 with a not-particularly-close 7.4.

Satisfying the requirement of the Mustang Mach-E being a bit hard to pin down in any one category, TCC also gifted it the title of Best Crossover to Buy 2021 and Best Electric Car to Buy 2021. Readers of The Car Connection also did their part in the 2021 Driver’s Choice awards, voting the Mustang Mach-E their choice for Best Performance Car, Best Green Car, and Best Looking Car. Like the other awards, the verdict wasn’t particularly close with the Mustang Mach-E winning quite nicely with at least 69 percent of the vote in all three categories.

GCR calls Mustang Mach-E better than a ‘Tesla-trouncer’

Mustang Mach-E sports, familiar profile

Photo: Ford

Family-friendly crossover proportions

Photo: Ford

Pony badge worn proudly

Photo: Ford

A fresh take on the iconic tri-bar taillamps

Photo: Ford

The wide open panoramic fixed-glass roof

Photo: Ford

Smart, stylish interior with a massive touch screen

Photo: Ford

Though the Mustang Mach-E had to vie against heavy hitters like the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Volvo XC40 Recharge to win Green Car Reports’ Best Car to Buy 2021, GCR frames the battle as a showdown between Ford and Tesla. Bengt Halvorson calls the Mustang Mach-E better-looking and better-driving than the Tesla and praises it for having a quieter cabin.

But Halvorson says it’s about more than beating Tesla: It’s about offering a real alternative that folks will flock to.

“The Mach-E isn’t the cliched Tesla killer,” Halvorson writes. “Instead it’s definitely the sweet spot for many Americans who want an electric car but just don’t see themselves in a Tesla. It has charm, and yet it’s hard to find serious flaws — truly an unusual combination in the world of cars.”

According to Martin Padgett, editorial director for Internet Brands Automotive, this marks the first time one vehicle has won the top prizes from The Car Connection and Green Car Reports in the same year. Padgett notes that the Mustang Mach-E was also nearly the winner of Motor Authority’s Best Car to Buy 2021 award.

Next week, the Mustang Mach-E looks to add another trophy to its mantle when the 2021 North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year award winners are announced.

