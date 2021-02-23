No Comments

Ford Triples Charging Network in UK for Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E arriving in the UK with larger charging network

Photo: Ford

The all-new Mustang Mach-E is arriving across the United Kingdom, and Ford wants to make sure that interested drivers have even more incentive. Ford announced that it’s tripling the number of charge points available through the FordPass Charging Network, helping further cut down on range anxiety.

Ford’s Going Green: Sustainability efforts earn automaker 2020 WEC Gold Medal

Ford teams with bp to boost charging network in UK

Drivers can use the FordPass app to find the nearest charging station, monitor battery capacity, and pay for charging services. Thanks to Ford’s partnership with bp, the network grows from 3,000 charge points in the U.K. to 9,500 with the addition of the pulse public charging network. The bp pulse network includes some 6,000 7-kilowatt AC charge points as well as 150-kilowatt and 50-kilowatt DC chargers.

Ford has been pushing the availability of charging options to tempt drivers who might be on the fence about going electric. In addition to the growing FordPass Charging Network, Mustang Mach-E drivers have a year’s worth of complimentary access to the IONITY fast-charging network across — including 15 sites in the U.K. and five sites in Ireland.

The Mustang Mach-E includes a mobile charger, and Ford also offers a Ford Connected Wallbox that promises five times faster charging.

“Starting 2021 with the exciting Mustang Mach-E will accelerate Ford’s progress towards electrified engines accounting for more than half of our car sales by the end of 2022,” said Mark Harvey, the enterprise connectivity director for Ford of Europe. “Key to this rollout is the supporting infrastructure available to Ford customers, and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to match more electrified vehicles with enough locations to charge them.”

Mustang Mach-E picks up award from DrivingElectric

DrivingElectric readers call Mustang Mach-E Future Electric Car of 2021

Photo: Ford

Ahead of its arrival in the United Kingdom, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has picked up the title of Future Electric Car of the Year from DrivingElectric. The award, voted on by readers of the website, suggests that enthusiasts remain ready for the Mustang Mach-E despite a slight delay in its arrival.

Naturally, one of the talking points mentioned by DrivingElectric managing editor Stephen Errity is the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, which Ford says will make a 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds.

More Awards for Hot Fords: New Bronco named Popular Science Best of What’s New honoree