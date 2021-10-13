No Comments

Mustang Mach-E GT First Impressions Are In

First impressions of the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition hit this week

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is proving to be quite a hit, but the real big guns are coming out. The Mustang Mach-E GT — and the super-quick GT Performance Edition — are getting ready to blow onto dealer lots (and probably not stay very long before they’re snapped up). Press types got their hands on the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition this month, and the first impressions are, well, about what you’d expect.

Climbing the Charts: Mustang Mach-E already one of America’s bestselling EVs in 2021

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT first impressions dunk on Tesla

Ford, to its credit, shares the first impressions for the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition — warts and all. That includes a few knocks on things like the SYNC 4A interface, the Performance Edition’s seats (which Car and Driver’s Mike Sutton says could be better at high-g), and a need for sportier steering.

But it’s fair to say that the positive outweighs those dings by quite a bit. There is, of course, no shortage of comparison between the Mustang Mach-E GT and the Tesla Model Y. Sutton says that the GT is “better built and far more engaging to operate” while The Detroit News’ Henry Payne says that the Mustang Mach-E GT makes the Tesla feel numb. Not to be outdone, Autoblog’s James Reswick likens the Tesla to “a really nice toaster.” I’m sure Elon will blame all this on unions, too.

The Mustang name debate rages on

The pony is right there, folks.

Photo: Ford

But the best of the bunch by far may be CNET Roadshow’s Kyle Hyatt, who went right after the folks who are still banging on about the whole name thing. Because of course they are. Still.

“The internet’s ceaseless keyboard warriors have continued to shout to the heavens that it’s ‘Not a real Mustang!’ he writes. “And after driving both [the Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition], there’s no doubt in my mind this electric crossover is completely deserving of the Mustang name.”

You don’t feel like you’d need to state as much about a vehicle that goes 0-60 in 3.5 seconds, but here we are.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition should begin arriving at dealerships soon.