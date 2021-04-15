No Comments

Ford Mustang Outsold All Other Sports Cars in 2020

Three Mustang Shelby GT500s about to cut a 🔥 album

Photo: Ford

It’s Global Mustang Week 2021, and you know what that means. It’s time for Ford to confirm what we pretty well could have already guessed: That not even a global pandemic could stop the Mustang from crushing its competition. The Ford Mustang was the world’s bestselling sports car once again last year with sales totaling 80,577 ponies.

This marks two straight years of the Mustang being the world’s top-selling sports car overall. It’s also the sixth consecutive year in which the Mustang beat out all other sports coupes. In 2020, the Mustang accounted for about 15.1 percent of the global sports coupe market. That’s up from the Mustang’s 14.8 percent share in 2019.

Ford says that the now-retired Mustang Bullitt, Shelby GT350, Shelby GT350R, and 760-horsepower Shelby GT500 were key to the Mustang’s overall success. Combined sales of the four variants rose 52.7 percent last year.

While the Mustang saw big sales gains in places like Hungary, the Netherlands, and Denmark, around three-quarters of all sales came from the United States. The top markets were Texas, which made up for about 11 percent of all worldwide sales at 8,600; California at 6,200; and Florida at 5,864.

“Mustang enthusiasts love their performance cars, and they showed that yet again,” said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer, Ford Motor Company. “In a challenging year for the entire auto industry because of the global pandemic, Mustang performed very well, increasing its share in the global sports car segment.”

Mustang Mach-E making its mark

Photo: Ford

With the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 replacing the Bullitt in the lineup, you can bet that the Mustang stands a good chance of topping global sports coupe and sports car sales once again. But its latest variant, neither a sports coupe nor a sports car, is also making quite a splash.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E achieved 6,614 sales at retail in the first quarter of 2021, making it an even hotter-ticket item than Ford had anticipated. Ford says that the Mustang Mach-E is spending about seven days on lots this month, meaning more and more drivers are taking the plunge.

Among those plugging in with the Mustang Mach-E are customers who didn’t previously ride with Ford. Around 70 percent of all Mustang Mach-E sales come from conquest sales, including customers who are trading in luxury vehicles for the Mustang Mach-E Premium.

The Mustang Mach-E lineup should only be getting more appealing with the launch of the GT this summer. The Mustang Mach-E GT will be available in a special Performance Edition capable of going 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Sure sounds like a Mustang to me.

