Ford is Canada’s Top Auto Brand for 2019

Photo: Ford Motor Company

The numbers are in, and to the surprise of probably no one, Ford is once again the best-selling brand in all of Canada for 2019. For the full year, 20,292 Ford cars and 259,084 trucks, vans, and SUVs were sold, making the Blue Oval the gold standard for the 11th year in a row.

Ford maintained its standing atop the sales charts in Canada thanks in large part to its ever-popular F-Series. In all, 145,064 F-Series trucks were delivered throughout 2019, more than enough to make it Canada’s best-selling pickup for the 54th straight year and the best-selling vehicle in the country for the 10th year.

A strong Q4 performance helped Ford finish out another top year in a high note. Among the highlights was a 102 percent sales increase for the Expedition and the best quarter of the year for the new Explorer. Ford-branded SUV sales totaled 17,874 vehicles in Q4, bringing the total for 2019 to 83,193 SUVs. On the year, the Edge saw its sales increase 4 percent, EcoSport saw its sales increase 18 percent, and Expedition saw its sales increase 52 percent.

The Ford Transit Van also had a banner year with an 8 percent year-over-year increase at 16,125 vehicles sold. The best year on record for the Transit yet, 2019 was also another year in which Ford was Canada’s leading commercial brand.

Shooting for a dozen

Ford now looks ahead to 2020, where it will attempt to be tops in Canada for 12 straight years.

“Ford continues to deliver products with the styling, performance and capability that consumers value,” said Dean Stoneley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company of Canada. “In 2019, we launched the all-new Ford Escape, the all-new Ford Explorer … Looking ahead, we’re excited to introduce Canadians to the all-new Ford Bronco; the all-new Ford F-150; and the all-new, fully electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, which has already sold out of the First Edition.”

